LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus to jump ahead of Arsenal for Lyon's Aouar

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it.

TOP STORY: Juventus to reignite interest in Aouar

There was so much interest in Houssem Aouar during the transfer window, yet he remains in Lyon for now, despite the best efforts of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

According to Calciomercato, the latter of those clubs will be reigniting their interest in the 22-year-old.

Arsenal were the closest to signing Aouar this summer, but their offer of €35m was not enough, sources told ESPN. The Gunners spent €50m to land Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid and now may not have the funds to return for the Frenchman in January.

Indeed, it is reported that Juventus have already asked about what the Ligue 1 outfit's demands will be for Aouar in 2021, as they work on a strategy to bring him in.

09.00 BST: The transfer window across Europe closed on Oct. 5 but there is an additional, domestic window that continues through to Oct. 16 when clubs will only be able to trade (either loans or permanent registrations) with EFL teams (so not internationally or with other Premier League clubs).

That's today. So hang on to your hats until to 5 p.m. BST/12 ET.

08.39 BST: Rob Dawson reports on Man United's transfer window: no Jadon Sancho and no new central defender arriving have fans expecting the worst

It was meant to be a summer of possibilities for Manchester United, but as they prepare for their first game since transfer deadline day, there are again more questions than answers. Top targets missed, holes in the squad not filled, forgotten players still in the squad and growing fan frustration has become a familiar storyline at Old Trafford. Saturday's trip to Newcastle was supposed to be the next step of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's new dawn after a largely successful first full season in charge, but instead the future looks more stormy than it should.

08.00 BST: Brazilian orthodontics franchise Orthopride has announced it has unilaterally ended its sponsorship deal with Santos "out of respect for women" after the club signed Robinho this week.

Robinho, 36, rejoined Santos for a third stint this week as a free agent, signing a five-month contract with the Sao Paulo side.

In 2017, the former Manchester City forward was sentenced by an Italian court to nine years in prison for his involvement in the rape of a 22-year-old woman at a nightclub in 2013. Robinho appealed the ruling and no definite sentence has been given, but his signing with Santos this time around has been met with outrage in Brazil.

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Chelsea may deal out Kante for Rice

Chelsea were linked with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice throughout the transfer window, but were eventually forced to give up on him, due to the Hammers' £80m demands.

However, The Daily Star has suggested that is only in the short-term, as they may look at the England international again in January.

If they do that, they may look to move on from N'Golo Kante in order to help raise funds, as he has not completely seen eye-to-eye with Frank Lampard.

The World Cup winner has been linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona and, most heavily throughout the summer, Internazionale.

AC Milan, Juventus to battle for Sucic

Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus will battle it out to sign RB Leipzig's Luka Sucic, according to Calciomercato.

The midfielder has only made two Bundesliga appearances for the team, having been at feeder club Liefering last term, but he is already catching the eye.

Milan had been heavily linked with FC Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai during the recent transfer window, indicating that they are keeping a keen eye out for young talents.

There have not yet been any negotiations, but it has been suggested they could begin in a matter of weeks.

Tap-ins

- Norwich City expect Todd Cantwell to stay at the club past the deadline for the domestic window, reports Sky Sports. There had been plenty of interest throughout the summer, with Leeds United among those who had been looking at him. However, the Canaries have not received any concrete offers, so the England U21 international is set to stay at Carrow Road.

- Middlesbrough are in talks with Everton over a loan deal for Yannick Bolasie, reports Sky Sports. The 31-year-old is reported to be keen on a move to the Riverside, having made no competitive appearances under Carlo Ancelotti this term. He has spent the last two seasons out on loan, representing Aston Villa, Anderlecht and Sporting CP.