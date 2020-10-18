LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United have Madrid's Valverde in their sights

Ale Moreno says Real Madrid's loss to Cadiz was men against boys in favor of the newly-promoted side. (1:29)

Moreno: What in the world was that from Real Madrid? (1:29)

The coronavirus pandemic made the transfer market unlike any before it, but there was still plenty of action on Deadline Day. With the window closed across the major leagues in Europe, you can check out the latest major completed transfers across the globe.

TOP STORY: Man United go after Valverde

Manchester United have their eyes set on Real Madrid star Federico Valverde, The Sun reports.

The youngster, who has a massive £640 million release clause at the Bernabeu, is slowly but surely starting to prove himself in Real's first team after years of hype from the media and the club themselves.

United midfielder Paul Pogba has been tipped to go in the opposite direction in recent months, but the Red Devils' focus seems to be shifting towards bringing Valverde over to Old Trafford with the idea of a swap deal being fresh in their mind.

09.30 BST: Chelsea forward Timo Werner has said that Chelsea must strengthen their defending if they are going to win any trophies this season, as the club remain focused on signing West Ham's Declan Rice.

The Blues signed centre-back Thiago Silva, left-back Ben Chilwell and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the last transfer window, while Werner was one of several big-money attacking additions to Frank Lampard's squad.

Only Chilwell played in Saturday's home game against Southampton, in which Werner scored his first two Premier League goals and set up another for fellow new arrival Kai Havertz, but Chelsea twice led a lead slip and the game ended 3-3.

"The first half we played very well," Werner told the BBC. "When you get a goal two or three minutes before half-time it is not easy. You have to think with a clear head. Southampton make a lot of pressure on us and pressed us high. We gave them too much in terms of opportunities. We have to win the game.

"I am happy about the goals but I want to win the game. 50% I am happy, 50% not.

"I don't know if we have a problem but the last three games we concede six goals and it is not where we want to be, to compete for titles. In Germany we always say defence wins titles. If we concede so many it is hard to win games and win titles."

Sources have told ESPN's James Olley that Chelsea will look to sign Rice in January if West Ham show signs of softening their stance in negotiations.

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle): Barcelona eye Premier League duo

The Mirror is reporting that Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is eager to try and sign Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum and Manchester City's Eric Garcia during the January transfer window.

The belief is that Barca may not have the cash necessary to force Liverpool or City to agree to a deal for either man, but Koeman has urged the board to try and make it a reality.

It's been an uncertain start to the La Liga campaign for Barca, and while they do have a strong squad at their disposal, they do seem to be in the early stages of their re-development.

Koeman resigned to Messi exit next summer

The Mirror is also reporting that Koeman expects Lionel Messi to leave at the end of the season.

The future of the Argentina star has been a source of great discussion, and over the last few months, it genuinely seemed as if he'd be leaving the Nou Camp. He was heavily linked with Manchester City and a reunion with Pep Guardiola.

Barca fans were happy to see him hang around for this season but it does now appear as if it'll only be for one more year with the club.

Tap-ins

- Barcelona may try and sign Memphis Depay again in January after Koeman said he'd be interested the Netherlands man. During a recent interview with AD, Koeman kept the door open of bringing Depay over from Lyon, saying "that is certainly a possibility, yes. I will try, because I like to have him there."

- Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is set to spark a bidding war next summer, the Mirror reports. The 24-year-old has made a strong start to life in the Premier League with the Yorkshire club with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur both being interested in securing his services. If they want to sign him, however, they'll have to pay upwards of £50m.