The coronavirus pandemic made the transfer market unlike any before it, but there was still plenty of action on Deadline Day. With the window closed across the major leagues in Europe, you can check out the latest major completed transfers across the globe.

New hope for Man United in Sancho pursuit

This year's biggest transfer saga appears set to roll on, with reports suggesting that Manchester United's long courtship of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is not over.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left disappointed after United failed to land the 20-year-old England international in the last transfer window, with the Premier League giants unwilling to stump up the £108 million BVB wanted for the winger.

The belief was that Dortmund would eventually relent and sell for a lower fee but, as the Star reports, United underestimated the hard-line stance that the Germans had on the issue. Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, however, has left the door open for a deal to be done in the future.

"[They] misjudged the situation. We had a clear line and will continue to do so next summer," Watzke said.

"In this industry, you can never say that a player is completely unsellable."

Barca to improve Garcia offer in January

Barcelona will return for Manchester City's Eric Garcia in January after having failed to sign the defender the summer, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The outlet says that Barca didn't offer enough to persuade City to sell, and so will improve their offer when the window reopens in the New Year. Barca's bid was believed to be just £2m below City's valuation, but the Premier League side were reluctant to let him go and leave themselves short for the season ahead, despite the addition of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth.

Garcia has already told City chiefs that he won't renew his contract at the end of the season and with the Citizens set to lose him on a free next summer, they may decide to try and recoup some money for him in January instead.

It is understood that Garcia wants to return to his former club and Ronald Koeman is desperate to reinforce his defence. The only potential sticking point could be Barcelona's financial situation, which Koeman admits is unknown.

He will no doubt have to do some more outgoing business before he can start to rebuild his squad.

Solskjaer targets Sporting wonderkid Gomes

Manchester United could return to Sporting Lisbon to sign another wonderkid, Luis Gomes, according to the Mirror.

United have already enjoyed a great deal of success dealing with Sporting after having signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani and Bruno Fernandes from the Portuguese giants in the past.

And now they're looking to snap up Gomes, a 16-year-old who signed his first professional deal last week but who is being hailed as the next Luis Figo.

The youngster is on a five-year contract but United have reportedly agreed a first-refusal option should Sporting decide to sell, complete with a £14 million transfer fee.

Atletico Madrid have also made enquiries about Gomes, but the youngster decided to stay in Lisbon, with a transfer to Manchester United his preferred career move.

Tap-ins

- Juventus are planning a January move for Lyon star Houssem Aouar according to Sunday's print version of Tuttosport. They believe the Italian champions are planning phase two of their recruitment drive. Phase one involved bringing down the age of the squad, which they did with their summer business, and now their top priority is Aouar, who remains top of Arsenal's list too. Juve are wary of the Gunners, who have been pursuing Aouar all year.

- Cagliari are considering signing former Brighton right-back Ezequiel Schelotto as a free agent, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. Watford were rumoured to be in talks with Schelotto but have decided not to sign him, while Crystal Palace have also been linked with the Argentine wide player. Schelotto joined Brighton in 2017 and made 20 appearances in his first full season.

- Burnley are keen to sign French centre-half Mohamed Simakan but it could cost them £15m. That's according to the Sun, who believes that Clarets scouts have suggested the club make an offer for the 20-year-old Strasbourg star. AC Milan failed to signed Simakan in the final days of the summer transfer window, while West Ham were also believed to be considering a £9m move.