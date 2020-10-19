The coronavirus pandemic made the transfer market unlike any before it, but there was still plenty of action on Deadline Day. With the window closed across the major leagues in Europe, you can check out the latest major completed transfers across the globe.

TOP STORY: Mbappe to Real Madrid next summer?

There has been plenty of talk across Europe on Monday about where Kylian Mbappe could end up next summer, with Sport reporting Real Madrid as a likely destination, and Le Parisien adding the PSG man doesn't fancy Barcelona.

What both platforms do agree on is that it would appear as though Mbappe could move on next summer. The France international has just two years left on his contract and so PSG would rather sell him next summer rather than lose him for nothing 12 months later.

So: where next? Few clubs can afford him, but both Spanish giants want him. Real president Florentino Perez is keen to land a big signing next summer and though the club's finances have taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, he has a year to put plans in place.

Sport writes that Perez is targeting either Mbappe or Erling Haaland, though his top target is the World Cup winner. On one hand, Mbappe is yet to commit his future to the French champions, but on the other, PSG have been reluctant to enter into any kind of discussions with Los Blancos so far.

Meanwhile, La Parisien are pretty much ruling out Barcelona, for while Ronald Koeman is a big admirer of the forward, they also believe he would favour a move to the capital over Camp Nou.

Tottenham target Ings could extend south-coast stay

Danny Ings is on the verge of signing a new contract at Southampton according to The Athletic, which is bad news for Tottenham Hotspur who were potentially looking to revisit a move for the prolific Saints frontman.

Spurs were thought to be interested in signing Ings to play alongside Harry Kane or as a backup to the skipper. Though they signed Carlos Vinicius on loan from Benfica, and Gareth Bale of course, they still have eyes for the former Liverpool man.

Ings would appear to have other ideas. The Athletic reports that Ings has no interest in leaving the south coast and is close to putting pen to paper on a new deal.

The 28-year-old already has two years left on his existing contract, but the player and club are in talks over the length of the new contract, and the possibility of a release clause.

Jones keen to quit Man United in January

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is desperate to leave the club this January after having been left out in the cold by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to The Sun.

Jones has been left out of Manchester United's Champions League squad and hasn't played a single minute so far this season, and this after making just two league appearances last year.

Manchester United would be keen to recoup £20 million for the former Blackburn man, and a number of Premier League clubs are believed to have expressed an interest. Fulham considered a move for Jones in the summer, and it's clear that Jones is now keen to move somewhere where he can find more first-team football.

Jones' contract runs until 2023 and though he's on £100k a week plus bonuses, he would accept a pay cut in an effort to get more minutes.

Tap-ins

- All the talk when it comes to Liverpool these days is who'll the Reds will look to sign to try and replace the injured Virgin van Dijk in January. On Monday, Football Insider reported that the Reds are considering a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Ben White. Liverpool were linked with White when he was at Leeds last season and the 23-year-old appears to remain on Jurgen Klopp's radar.

- Manchester City could be tempted to return for Kalidou Koulibaly in the winter, but Napoli are once again prepared to play hard ball. That's according to Calciomercato, which reports that Napoli's strategy when it comes to their talismanic defender is to hold out for a fee of €75m-80m. City offered €60m, and they'll have to raise their bid if they want any chance of strengthening their back line.