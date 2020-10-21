Mark Ogden argues that stars like Kylian Mbappe aren't the no-brainer signings Liverpool may think they are. (1:14)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done and you can check out the major ones here. The window may be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Mbappe interested in Liverpool move

Kylian Mbappe looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain next summer and, after Monday's reports linking the 21-year-old with a "dream" move to Real Madrid, French news outlet Le Parisien reports that he could be tempted by a move to Liverpool.

The striker reportedly admires Liverpool and their style of play, not to mention their recent successes both domestically and in Europe. He is also impressed by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who is said to be in regular contact with Mbappe.

Mbappe has hinted that he's not prepared to extend his deal, which ends in 2022, and should that be the case, the Frenchman knows he'll likely be allowed to leave next summer.

Le Parisien believes that Real Madrid and Liverpool are the front-runners, but that Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus are also keen. Realistically, Mbappe will be able to pick his next destination, though with a valuation around €200m it could be more a case of who can afford him.

LIVE BLOG

09.11 BST: Zinedine Zidane is "under pressure" ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk tonight, according to the front page of Diario AS, after their embarrassing loss to Cadiz at the weekend.

The coach has faced heavy criticism for the performance in the 1-0 home defeat to a newly-promoted side -- and a team selection which forced a quadruple half-time substitution after a shocking first-half display.

AS reports that Madrid retain full confidence in club legend Zidane, and his position isn't yet under threat, but a disappointing result against Shakhtar -- who are missing six first-choice players after their squad was hit hard by coronavirus -- would increase the scrutiny ahead of Saturday's Clasico against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

📰 Bajo presión

📆 Nuestra portada de hoy, 21 de octubre pic.twitter.com/yR0gC9cBNv — Diario AS (@diarioas) October 20, 2020

08.34 BST: Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos could have played their last games for Arsenal after they were left out of the club's 25-man Premier League squad.

Both players are now not eligible to play for the Arsenal first team for the rest of the year.

Sokratis was in talks over a move to Napoli but that deal collapsed as the Italians did not sell Kalidou Koulibaly and so the deadline passed without an agreement. The 32-year-old is expected to secure a transfer away in January although his destination is as yet unknown.

See Paper Talk below for news of Ozil's future.

08.00 BST: Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong have all agreed to contract extensions with Barcelona, the Catalan club announced on Tuesday.

Barca say the agreements for the new deals have been reached "following weeks of negotiations" as the club seeks ways to reduce their wage bill in light of the financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blaugrana announced losses of €97m for the 2019-20 season earlier this month and revealed that the club's debt had more than doubled to €488m, all while trying to manage a wage bill of around €500m.

Big earners Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic have all been moved on, but Barca still needed to find other ways to reduce costs.

"The new terms include a temporary salary adjustment due to the current circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 induced crisis," a club statement said.

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd)

Ozil of interest to MLS club DC United

Mesut Ozil's career at Arsenal looks over after he was left out of the club's 25-man Premier League squad. The 32-year-old has not played a single minute for the Gunners since March 7 and was not registered with UEFA for their Europa League campaign which begins against Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

As a result, plenty of clubs are being linked with a move for the former Germany international and Arsenal are keen to let him go in January in order to get some kind of return on their £42.4m investment back in 2013.

Ozil was told he could leave this summer but the midfielder chose to stay and fight for his first-team place as he entered the final year of his £350,000-a-week contract.

Now the Daily Star claims that MLS club DC United (who had Wayne Rooney on their books from 2018-2020) are interested in bringing him to America. Turkish club Fenerbahce have also been linked, while Ozil has received huge offers from the Middle East.

Inter monitoring Milan's Calhanoglu

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu's contract expires in 2021 and he is starting to attract interest from clubs, according to Calciomercato.

Calhanoglu, 26, has had a good start to the season as Milan top the Serie A table with four wins from four games.

However, with talks over an extension to his contract yet to bear any fruit, Milan's city rivals Inter are reportedly interested in signing him on a free transfer.

Tap-ins

- Christian Eriksen's Internazionale nightmare continues, but the list of clubs seeking to check on his availability in January grows longer, with Manchester United and PSG both interested in his services, according to Todofichajes.

Eriksen is struggling for game time and simply doesn't appear to be in manager Antonio Conte's plans. He is predicted to leave the San Siro in January, and the Spanish outlet believes PSG are making him their priority in the January transfer window. PSG's sporting director Leonardo is even believed to have opened talks with Eriksen's agent; Manchester United are also interested, and Inter will listen to offers of more than £55m.

- AC Milan are hoping they can tempt Florian Thauvin away from Marseille, reports Le10sport. The Italians are watching Thauvin's contract situation closely as the winger approaches the end of his existing deal. Marseille's sporting director Pablo Longoria remains confident he can keep his club's talisman, but there is a feeling that any offer on the table won't live up to Thauvin's expectations. If so, the Rossoneri are ready to pounce.