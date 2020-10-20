Mark Ogden argues that stars like Kylian Mbappe aren't the no-brainer signings Liverpool may think they are. (1:14)

The coronavirus pandemic made the transfer market unlike any before it, but there was still plenty of action on Deadline Day. With the window closed across the major leagues in Europe, you can check out the latest major completed transfers across the globe.

TOP STORY: Mbappe interested in Liverpool move

Kylian Mbappe would appear set to leave Paris Saint-Germain next summer and today, after Monday's reports linking the 21-year-old with a "dream" move to Real Madrid, Le Parisien believes he could be tempted by a move to Liverpool.

The striker is said to admire Liverpool and their style of play, not to mention their recent successes both domestically and in Europe. He is also said to be impressed by Jurgen Klopp, who is believed to be in regular contact with Mbappe.

Mbappe has hinted that he's not prepared to extend his current deal which ends in 2022 and should that be the case, Mbappe knows he'll likely be sold next summer.

Le Parisien believes that Real Madrid and Liverpool are the front runners, but that Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus are also keen. Realistically, Mbappe will be able to pick his next destination, though it could be more a case of who can afford him.

Eriksen to PSG or Manchester United in January

Christian Eriksen's Internazionale nightmare continues, but the list of clubs seeking to check on his availability in January grows longer, with Manchester United and PSG both interested in his services, according to Todofichajes.

Despite Inter boss Antonio Conte suggesting that Eriksen is training well and working hard to improve his game, all is not well. Eriksen is struggling for game time and simply doesn't appear to be in Conte's plans. When he came on against cross-city rivals AC Milan at the weekend, he looked bereft of confidence.

It's for this reason that Eriksen is predicted to leave the San Siro in January, and the outlet believes PSG are making him their priority in the January transfer window.

PSG's sporting director Leonardo is even believed to have opened talks with Eriksen's agent. Manchester United are also interested, and Inter will listen to offers of more than £55m.

Tap-ins

- AC Milan are hoping they can tempt Florian Thauvin away from Marseille, reports Le10sport. The Italians are watching Thauvin's contract situation closely as the winger approaches the end of his existing deal. Marseille's sporting director Pablo Longoria remains confident he can keep his club's talisman, but there is a feeling that any offer on the table won't live up to Thauvin's expectations. If so, the Rossoneri are ready to pounce.

- Talking of Marseille, they look set to reignite their interest in right-back Joakim Maehle, who almost joined the club in the summer. This is according to Le10Sport, which reports that although Genk managed to fend off interest from the French side before the summer transfer window closed, the talented youngster is destined for bigger things.

- Clubs hoping to tempt Marc-Andre ter Stegen from Barcelona will be disappointed with the news that the German goalkeeper has today extended his contract. But Ter Stegen wasn't the only player in line for a new deal off the back of Barca's 5-1 Champions League win, as Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong have also restructured deals to help the club deal with financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.