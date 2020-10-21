The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

PSG and Juventus could be interested in Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus might be interested in signing Sergio Ramos, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast.

The defender's contract with Real Madrid comes to an end in 2021, which could leave him free to leave if it is not renewed.

This is said to have tempted PSG and Juve into trying to bring in the Spain international, who is widely considered among the world's best defenders.

Their efforts might come to nothing, though, as both Real and Ramos are interested in renewing his deal.

Man City monitoring Torres

Also on the Here We Go podcast, Romano suggested that Manchester City are monitoring Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres.

The Premier League runners-up signed Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias, from Bournemouth and Benfica respectively, in the most recent transfer window.

However, it seems that City boss Pep Guardiola still isn't completely happy with the options at the heart of his defence, despite his spending more than £400 million on defensive reinforcements since his arrival at the Etihad in 2016.

Therefore, City might be about to spend yet more money on the problem position to bring in the 23-year-old.

Sevilla looking at Kepa loan

Kepa Arrizabalaga isn't the happiest or most popular player at Chelsea at the moment.

The 26-year-old now seems to be battling Willy Caballero to be second choice, following the arrival of Edouard Mendy.

However, Sevilla might be set to give Arrizabalaga a temporary route out of Stamford Bridge in January, according to Estadio Deportivo.

It has been suggested that the Blues might be willing to loan him out in the winter, with Sevilla's director of football, Monchi, interested to see how things develop.

However, it has been suggested that they would not be willing to pay all of his wages, and Chelsea would need to severely lower their expectations regarding the fee if a permanent move is to happen.

Tap-ins

-- Barcelona tried to loan out Matheus Fernandes in the recent transfer window, according to Sport. It seems clear that head coach Ronald Koeman has little time for the midfielder, as he has called Barcelona B players into the first-team set up ahead of him. Although the Brazilian remains at the club, it is hard to see where things go from here.

-- Burnley, Watford and Swansea City are interested in free agent Fabio Borini, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian has been available since he left Hellas Verona at the end of last season and has been training on his own in Liverpool. He claims to have had offers in Italy, but he had a desire to return to England, where he has previously represented the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.