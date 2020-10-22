Ale Moreno delves into why Spain's style of play may be preventing Adama Traore from showing his true talent. (1:32)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done and you can check out the major ones here. The window may be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Barca most interested in Traore

Juventus have withdrawn their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, according to Calciomercato, with Barcelona seemingly at the front of the queue.

This is because the Premier League outfit values him at €100 million and refused to allow the Italian giants to take him on loan with an obligation to buy.

Another factor is said to be that there are other top clubs across Europe who are interested in the Spain international, including Barca.

The Catalans are reportedly the club that is most keen on bringing in the man who came through their famous La Masia academy.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewers guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

Guardiola hopes to keep Garcia at Man City

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he and Manchester City will try to "seduce" Eric Garcia into staying, reports Sport.

The centre-back played in the 3-1 victory over Porto in the Champions League, having so far refused to renew his contract to stay at the Etihad.

This comes after plenty of interest in the youngster from Barcelona, where he initially learned his craft, in the most recent transfer window.

Guardiola was quoted as saying: "I know he wanted to leave but he's going to stay and maybe we can seduce him in this year to extend the contract with us. He's a guy who is so stable in many things and we're so happy."

Ozil still has options

Mesut Ozil has been left out in the cold at Arsenal, as he was not included in Mikel Arteta's Premier League or Europa League squads.

Not all is lost for the German World Cup winner though, as The Sun has reported that he still has options to leave the Emirates.

The main, and most likely, at this time seems to be a move to MLS, with D.C. United the latest club renewing their interest in him. Wage demands have been a sticking point, though, for any possible move to play in North America's top flight.

The outlet has also speculated that, if the chance arises, the midfielder could still move to Portugal, Brazil or Qatar.

Tap-ins

- AC Milan are looking to sign Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Lovro Majer, according to Calciomercato. There has already been plenty of interest around the Croatian, with Borussia Dortmund, Fiorentina, Leeds United, Valencia and Sevilla all having had a look at him. The report says that Milan followed Dinamo Zagreb's 0-0 draw against Feyenoord in the Europa League tonight, in which the 22-year-old played the full 90 minutes.

-- Speculation around Zinedine Zidane's job has gone through the roof after consecutive defeats at the hands of Cadiz in La Liga and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. AS has gone as far as to state that the club's hierarchy has already laid out the options to replace him, and the main one is club legend Raul Gonzalez, who manages Real Madrid Castilla.