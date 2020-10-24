The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done and you can check out the major ones here. The window may be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Wilshere eyes his American dream

Jack Wilshere is considering a move to MLS after mutually terminating his contract at West Ham, reports the Mirror.

The former Arsenal star has attracted the interest of multiple clubs both in the UK and abroad. But today's report claims the 28-year-old is favouring a move across the Atlantic for the first time.

The story comes amid a frustrating few years for the Stevenage-born midfielder, who has struggled to match fans' expectations due to a series of injuries.

Moving to the U.S. isn't unusual for England players. David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Ashley Cole and -- most recently -- Wayne Rooney have spent time in MLS.

Angry Romero calls for 'showdown talks'

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has called for "showdown talks" with club bosses to discuss his treatment from the club, according to the Daily Star.

The 33-year-old has been frozen out of United's matchday squad. He made his last appearance for the club in August, against Copenhagen in the Europa League quarterfinals, and is now fourth-choice goalkeeper behind David De Gea, Dean Henderson and even Lee Grant.

The Star's report claims that Romero is baffled and angry by the way United have treated him, and now wants to leave the club on a free transfer in return for him agreeing to terminate the remainder of his £100,000-per-week deal.

Romero is currently self-isolating after a recent return from Argentina, but is expected to report to training this week where he will seek urgent talks with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Klopp eyeing Van Dijk replacement

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has his eyes set on a new defender in the wake of Virgil van Dijk's lengthy injury absence.

And the Mirror reports that Schalke's Ozan Kabak could be the man Klopp wants, with the Premier League champions eyeing a £20m winter swoop for the youngster.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlet claims Schalke valued the defender at £40m. And Liverpool's proposal would see the club offer the £20m with further payments loaded into the deal.

Tap-ins

- Leeds United have not been put off by Wigan's insistence on retaining star midfielder Sean McGurk.

The Sun claim Leeds will submit a fresh offer for the 17-year-old after having a bid rejected by the Latics in the last transfer window. McGurk would follow in the footsteps of former Wigan man Joe Gelhardt if he signed for the Premier League newbies.

- Said Benrahma's West Ham future beyond this season appears to hinge on the completion of a medical next summer.

Benrahma signed for the Hammers on a loan-to-buy basis from Brentford for £5m on deadline day, but the 25-year-old's medical later revealed he has a lung issue.

Football Insider now claim the forward will only complete a permanent move to east London if his medical next year is passed -- a move that is said to be worth £8m.