LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool, Chelsea latest big clubs in for Reading's Olise

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Liverpool, Chelsea join clubs tracking Olise

Reading's Michael Olise has attracted interest from some of Europe's top clubs, and TEAMtalk suggests that Liverpool and Chelsea have now joined the winger's list of admirers.

Olise, 18, has already been watched by Arsenal, Manchester City, Leeds United and Everton before Liverpool and Chelsea registered their own interest.

The France Under-18 international spent time at both City and Chelsea before joining Reading, where he has helped them climb to the top of the Championship table.

Olise has just over 18 months left on his contract and the Royals are aware of the mounting interest. The interest isn't just confined to England either, with clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, AS Monaco and Napoli also chasing his signature. The winger has scored twice and added three assists so far this season.

LIVE BLOG

08.55 GMT: Atletico Madrid are set to announce the signing of Geoffrey Kondogbia after the midfielder passed his medical in the Spanish capital on Sunday, sources have told ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez.

The club finally agreed a complex deal with Valencia for the 27-year-old on Saturday after weeks of negotiations.

Under La Liga rules, Atletico had 30 days to find a replacement for Thomas Partey after Arsenal paid his buyout clause, meaning they can register Kondogbia outside the transfer window.

The French midfielder hasn't met up with his new teammates yet, arriving after they'd already flown to Moscow for Tuesday's Champions League match with Lokomotiv.

08.00 GMT: Bayern Munich are no longer prepared to negotiate a new contract with defender David Alaba, club president Herbert Hainer has said. The 28-year-old now looks set to leave the Champions League winners on a free transfer next summer, and he can sign a pre-contract at a new club from Jan. 1 2021.

"We have a new situation since this weekend," Hainer said on BR Blickpunkt Sport on Sunday. "Quite a while ago, we made David and his agent what we find was a very good offer."

However, the club also set Alaba and his agent, Pini Zahavi, a deadline which they failed to meet. Hainer said: "We wanted to have clarity until the end of October. It's a crucial position for which we want planning security."

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan are monitoring the situation.

Alaba has played at Bayern Munich for all of his professional career, aside from a short loan stint with TSG Hoffenheim in the second half of the 2010-11 season. He is nearing his 400th competitive appearance for the Bundesliga champions. The Austria international has so far appeared in 394 games for Bayern, scoring 31 goals and providing a further 49 assists.

"We did not hear back from his camp until yesterday," Hainer said. "Our sporting executive Hasan Salihamidzic chased the agent, but he replied that the offer was still unsatisfactory, and we should continue to think about it. Based on this, we decided to completely take the offer off the table. This means: An offer does not exist anymore."

Bayern Munich reportedly offered Alaba a five-year deal with an annual salary of around €11m, which could have gone up to €15m with bonuses.