Transfer Talk: Liverpool, Chelsea latest big clubs in for Reading's Olise

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Liverpool, Chelsea join clubs tracking Olise

Reading's Michael Olise has attracted interest from some of Europe's top clubs, and Teamtalk suggests that Liverpool and Chelsea have now joined the winger's list of admirers.

Described as "the best winger outside of the Premier League," Olise was already being watched by Arsenal, Manchester City, Leeds United and Everton before Liverpool and Chelsea registered their own interest.

Olise spent time at both City and Chelsea before joining Reading, for whom Olise is now starring, and helping to climb to the top of the Championship table.

Olise has just over 18 months left on his contract and the Royals are aware of the mounting interest. The interest isn't just confined to England either, with clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, AS Monaco and Napoli also chasing his signature.

Olise has scored twice and added three assists so far this season.

Reading sensation Michael Olise is on the wishlist of several Premier League sides. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Khedira to reach agreement to leave

Clubs tracking World Cup winner Sami Khedira have been boosted by the news that Juventus are pushing ahead on plans to try and terminate the midfielder's contract ahead of the January transfer window, reports Calciomercato.

In fact, though he's under contract until June 2021, Juventus have told him that he must reach an agreement to leave.

And therein lies the problem, for Khedira still believes he has something to offer Andrea Pirlo's team, despite his lack of form and fitness.

The Bianconeri are desperate to free up Khedira's salary, and the German midfielder has been out of form and fitness for some time.

Tap-ins

- Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is keeping tabs on Jacob Murphy's contract talks at Newcastle United, reports the Daily Record. Gerrard was hoping to sign the winger in the summer and even though no move materialised, and despite Murphy impressing Steve Bruce this season, Gerrard is hoping he can tempt the player to Scotland by offering him more game time. Murphy's out of contract next summer, and Gerrard is keeping tabs on the so-far non-conclusive contract talks in the hope he can make a pre-contract offer in January.

- Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Newcastle are all interested in signing Djed Spence from Middlesbrough, according to Teamtalk. Boro are aware they face a battle keeping Spence at the club beyond January, his splendid form for Neil Warnock's side making him a target for numerous clubs in the new year. Spence joined Boro from Fulham in 2018 and broke into the side under Jonathan Woodgate. And now, due to his sparkling form this season, he is being watched every week by a seemingly growing list of clubs.