LIVE Transfer Talk: Man City to offer Messi a contract in January

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Man City to offer Messi a contract in January

Barcelona are going to have to make some adjustments in the coming months, with Sport reporting that interim president Carles Tusquets has to save around €300 million to avoid a financial crisis.

Of course Lionel Messi's massive salary could play a big part in this as the 33-year-old has made it clear that he's keen to leave Camp Nou once his contract expires in 2021. The Argentine opted not to take the club to court in order to get his move this summer, but the Daily Telegraph reports that Manchester City are ready to offer him a pre-contract agreement in January to move to the Etihad on a free at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, amid their mounting debts, Barcelona still want to sign players and Sport has suggested they will be back in January for Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia.

The 19-year-old has made it clear he won't renew his contract with Man City and is free to leave in the summer when his own contract expires. Barca are reportedly ready to offer €8m to land him early, but City have been holding out for around €20m.

Barcelona have also intensified their interest in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as they search for a replacement for Luis Suarez, sources have told ESPN's Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden.

09.14 GMT: Corinthians are set to sign Brazilian defender Jemerson from Monaco for around R$4.5m (€700,000).

Jemerson, 28, has reportedly reached an agreement to terminate his contract for that small fee, says Globoesporte, and arrived in Brazil on Tuesday to sign his contract and undergo a medical.

08.30 GMT: Former Melbourne Victory midfielder Josh Hope has decided to step away from professional football at the age of 22 because anxiety caused in large part by online abuse from fans had stopped him enjoying the game.

Hope, who was released at the end of last season after four years at Victory, said in an Instagram post on Tuesday he had decided to "call it in, for now" rather than pursue a move to another A-League club.

"It's a constant battle with people who are supposedly meant to be supporting you," he wrote. "Some of the things I would see not only regarding myself but others was nothing less than abuse. And I'm not talking football related!

"When it gets personal, to the colour of their skin, to how they talk, to a haircut ... I don't want to be a part of it."

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Atletico Madrid register interest in Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey has caught the eye with his performances since joining Brighton & Hove Albion, and according to The Daily Mail, Atletico Madrid have joined his list of admirers.

This list had already included Bayern Munich and Sevilla, so the Seagulls might have a tough time keeping hold of the right-back.

Nevertheless, they are looking to keep him at the club and, despite the youngster having signed a three-year contract in January, they are set to offer him a new and improved deal.

It seems as though the youngster is going to have plenty of options ahead of the winter window.

Llorente is a wanted man

Fernando Llorente hasn't made a single appearance for Napoli so far this season, but he is still a wanted man.

Calciomercato reports that the 35-year-old striker has his options, with links to both Genoa and Benevento included in the story.

However, they could have a tough time getting him if Internazionale or Atletico Madrid make a move, with the two clubs also said to be showing interest.

The Spaniard has been almost anonymous since leaving Tottenham Hotspur, but he might be set to bag himself a big move late in his career.

Tap-ins

- There are often winners and losers when a football club is taken over, and Phil Jones feels he could miss out if Burnley get new owners, reports The Mirror. The Manchester United defender has not made it into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad for the campaign, and it is reported Sean Dyche had pencilled in a loan swoop for him.

- Juventus have been trying to get Federico Bernardeschi off their books and it might finally happen, according to IlBiancoNero. The club wanted him to leave, either on loan or permanently, in January, but the 26-year-old refused to go, feeling he could turn things around at the Serie A champions. The report says that, after struggling once again, he is now willing to leave Allianz Stadium if a good offer comes in during the winter window.