The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: PSG to move for unhappy Eriksen

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with Christian Eriksen, Gazzetta dello Sport reports, and the midfielder could be set to join Paris Saint-Germain in the winter window.

The Denmark captain has been in Italy for less than a year following his €20m move from Tottenham Hotspur in January but the rumours are growing stronger that he won't be in Milan much longer.

The report indicates that Conte believes the two men do not understand each other and, as a result of that, their working relationship may be severed. While Eriksen's contract is set to last until the end of the 2023-24 campaign, PSG are tipped as his most likely destination -- potentially in a few weeks' time.

He is yet to play a full 90 minutes in Serie A this season and, speaking last month, said: "I don't want to sit the bench for the whole season. I hope this isn't the coach's or the club's intention. It is going to be a busy season, lot of games in [the] programme, I expect to play.!

LIVE BLOG

09.05 GMT: Arsenal, Tottenham, Wolves, Everton, Southampton, Newcastle and West Ham are all reportedly interested in signing Orbelin Pineda, says 90min.

Pineda, 24, has impressed for Cruz Azul since moving from Guadalajara in 2016.

Manchester City had been linked with the Mexico international back then, while Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Porto and Monaco have also reportedly been keeping an eye on him.

08.30 GMT: Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon has seen a drastic change in Gareth Bale since the two left Real Madrid to join Tottenham this summer.

"He's really happy. He seems different to me," Reguilon told El Larguero. "The language is everything for him. He speaks Spanish well, it's not bad, a bit like me in English. Communication, the habits, mean he's happier in England... I have no idea if he'll return (to Madrid).

"What most surprised me is at Tottenham's training ground there are golf holes. I asked and they told me they were put there for him! There are short holes, maybe 30 metres, in the training ground. I couldn't believe it. When training is finished, you can pick up a club and play!"

Reguilon has adapted well to Tottenham since his summer transfer from Real Madrid and said: "It's going very well with [Jose] Mourinho, honestly, it's fantastic. I love this type of coach: intense, demanding. I hope he doesn't get angry!"

Real Madrid included a buy-back option on Reguilon, with the defender revealing: "Madrid is my home and where I grew up. In the future you never know but the possibility is there."

play 0:26 Koeman: I have no difficulties with Messi Ronald Koeman defends Lionel Messi following former Barcelona manager Quique Setien's criticism.

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle)

Barca place €400m release clause on Pedri

Goal is reporting that Barcelona have set Pedri's release clause at €400m.

The 17-year-old made the switch over to Camp Nou from Las Palmas for around €5m during the summer, and it's clear to see that the Spanish giants recognise the potential he holds as he started El Clasico against Real Madrid last month.

At the time, Barca beat Manchester City and Bayern Munich for his signature and now they want to keep him on the books for a long time.

While his release clause is partially intended to scare off any potential suitors, it's also an indication of just how highly the club rates him.

Juve to go back in for Emerson

Juventus could be set to make another push to sign Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri, Calciomercato reports.

There's been no route into the first team for Emerson under Frank Lampard this season and, with Juventus leading Inter Milan in the potential race to sign him, it's starting to appear as if they're gearing up for another surge.

At this moment in time, both parties are confident that there is enough time to iron out the details and get something over the finish line in January.

Tap-ins

- Leicester City have entered the race to try and sign Marseille star Florian Thauvin, Le10 Sport reports. AC Milan have been frontrunners to make a push for Thauvin in recent weeks with the belief being that there are difficulties in his contract renewal negotiations. The Foxes are hoping to capitalise on their early season momentum and seal a deal.

- Former Napoli midfielder Blerim Dzemaili is in talks with three clubs in Italy, Il Resto del Carlino reports. Dzemaili, 34, has been with Shenzhen in China but it appears as if his return to Italian football is imminent with Empoli, Frosinone, and Salernitana all in the mix.

- AC Milan are aiming to return with a third bid to try and sign FC Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The offer would be worth around €25m and as the Hungarian continues to impress.