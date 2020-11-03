Transfer Talk: Eriksen to exit Inter for PSG amid troubles with Conte

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Conte unhappy with Eriksen

Internazionale manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with Christian Eriksen, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

The Denmark captain has been in Italy for less than a year following his move from Tottenham Hotspur but the rumours are growing louder that he won't be in Milan for much longer. The report indicates that Conte believes the two men do not understand each other and as a result of that, the relationship may be severed much earlier than was first thought.

While his contract is set to last until the end of the 2023-24 campaign, Paris Saint-Germain is being tipped as his most likely destination -- potentially in January.

Trouble is reportedly brewing at Inter Milan between Christian Eriksen and Antonio Conte. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Juve to go back in for Emerson

Juventus could be set to make another push to sign Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri, Calciomercato reports.

There's been no route into the first team for Emerson under Frank Lampard this season and with Juventus leading Inter Milan in the potential race to sign him, it's starting to appear as if they're gearing up for another surge during the January transfer window.

At this moment in time, both parties are confident that there is enough time to iron out the details and get something over the finish line.

Barca place €400m release clause on Pedri

Goal is reporting that Barcelona have set Pedri's release clause at €400 million.

The 17-year-old made the switch over to the Nou Camp during the summer, and it's clear to see that the Spanish giants recognise the potential he holds. At the time Barca beat out Manchester City and Bayern Munich for his signature, and now, they want to keep him on the books for a long time.

While it's partially intended to scare off any potential suitors, it's also an indication of just how highly the club rates him.

Tap-ins

- Leicester City have entered into the race to try and sign Marseille star Florian Thauvin, le10 Sport reports. AC Milan have been viewed as the frontrunners to make a push for Thauvin in recent weeks with the belief being that there are difficulties in the contract renewal negotiations, and if that is indeed the case, the Foxes are hoping to capitalise on their early season momentum.

- Former Napoli midfielder Blerim Dzemaili is believed to be in talks with three clubs in Italy, Il Resto del Carlino reports. Dzemaili, 34, has been with Shenzhen but it appears as if his return to Italian football is imminent with Empoli, Frosinone, and Salernitana all being in the mix.

- AC Milan are aiming to go back in for a third bid to try and sign RB Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The bid in question would be worth around €25m and as the Hungarian continues to pick up momentum, Milan are hoping to put in the offer during the upcoming January transfer window.