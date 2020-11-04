Transfer Talk: Bayern to swoop past Real, Man Utd for Haaland?

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Bayern to swoop past Real, United for Haaland

Erling Haaland is high on the wishlist of major clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United but according to Sport Bild, Bayern Munich may be able to sign the Borussia Dortmund dangerman in 2022.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has denied that the Norway sensation has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave in 2021, but the report speculates that the Westfalenstadion side may have cause for concern the following year.

Haaland is said to have been a player of interest in Bavaria since 2017, but they had felt he was too expensive to bring into their youth ranks.

If this clause is there, the Champions League holders would be able to sign the striker for €75 million when 2022 comes around.

BVB hard pressed to turn down Sancho offer again

Meanwhile, Watzke has also stated that Dortmund turned down down a "big, valuable" offer for Jadon Sancho in the summer, as reported by The Daily Star.

He has also admitted that, due to coronavirus and its financial impact, there are limits on what they will be able to turn down moving forward.

Manchester United have been long-term admirers of Sancho, but the Bundesliga outfit refused to budge from their £108m valuation of the England international.

Eventually, Man United ended up signing Facundo Pellistri and Amad Traore in the recent window, but Watzke's admission may re-pique interest at Old Trafford for Sancho.

Zahavi may use Alaba for Real Madrid ties

David Alaba has been the subject of move away from Bayern Munich and the player's agent is plotting a way for the Austria defender to land at Real Madrid.

AS has revealed that Pini Zahavi hopes his client can get to the Bernabeu either in January or when his contract expires in the summer of 2021.

Zahavi is desperate to build up a relationship with the Spanish giants and feels that guiding the Bayern man there could help to make that a reality.

He previously tried to get fellow Bayern client Robert Lewandowski to join Los Blancos, but that failed to come to fruition.

Tap-ins

- It seems likely that Luka Jovic will be leaving Real Madrid in the near future amid what has been a failed tenure there, but he'll have no shortage of options. According to Calciomercato, AC Milan and Napoli may look to bring him in during the January transfer window, having already showed interest during the summer.

- Edson Alvarez joined Ajax Amsterdam in the summer of 2019 from Liga MX powerhouse Club America, but it seems as though he has his eyes on bigger destinations. Speaking to Voetbalzone, the 23-year-old admitted that he would love a move to the Premier League, citing Manchester City as his favourite side. But before any such transfer can happen, the Mexico defender needs to improve his form at Ajax and find consistent playing time.