Transfer Talk: AC Milan eye new deals for Donnarumma, Calhanoglu

The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Milan in talks with Donnarumma & Calhanoglu

AC Milan are in talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu over extending their contracts with the club.

Both players have been heavily linked with transfers away from the San Siro in recent weeks, but technical director Paolo Maldini confirmed to Sky Sports at halftime of Milan's 3-0 Europa League loss to Lille that the plan is to keep both men on the books.

"We're negotiating the contract extension with Hakan Calhanoglu and Gigio Donnarumma. Every week could be the right one to find the agreement," Maldini said.

Both contracts expire on June 2021, and despite Thursday's setback to the Ligue 1 outfit (their first loss in 24 matches), both players are deemed essential to the Serie A leaders.

Juve, Inter Milan push hard for Rovella

Juventus are pushing hard to try and sign Genoa youngster Nicolo Rovella but Internazionale could still be the favourites, Calciomercato reports.

The 18-year-old has grabbed the attention of the Old Lady but Genoa are desperate to lock him down to a new deal.

Inter Milan have also been working on a move to secure the services of Rovella but Juve may well move to the front of the queue -- although Inter are willing to fight given how long they've been in this race.

OM want Cuisance permanently

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas wants the club to try and sign Mickael Cuisance on a permanent basis.

Cuisance, 21, is currently on loan from German champions Bayern Munich -- Villas-Boas has already seen enough to make him believe that Cuisance has a real future in France.

"I'm very happy with him," said Villas-Boas to reporters on Thursday. "His performance is excellent. I hope that we can activate the purchase option."

Prior to his fairly uneventful stint in Munich, Cuisance spent two years with their Bundesliga rivals Borussia Monchengladbach.

Tap-ins

- Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli is currently training with a fourth-tier club, Corriere della Sera reports. The Italian is still holding hope on an offer despite reported interest from Genoa, but at the moment is training with Franciacorta -- seemingly in order to stay fit as the European football season continues.

- Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal are set to discuss a contract extension with midfielder Mohamed Elneny. The Egyptian seemed destined to leave the Emirates during the summer transfer window but after a strong start to the new Premier League campaign, it appears as if he has earned himself an extended stay in North London.