The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Real Madrid target Camavinga and Mbappe double

AS is predicting a "galactico"-style transfer approach next year at Real Madrid, with Los Blancos expected to bid for PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes.

Madrid have been linked with both players in 2020 already, but the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from making tangible moves in the summer market.

However, AS believes Zidane remains interested in both players and that the Frenchman plans to bring both to the Bernabeu ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Mbappe has been in excellent form this season and has scored seven goals and contributed seven assists in his first eight appearances of the season for Paris Saint-Germain. The World Cup winner is said to be interested in joining Zidane in the Spanish capital, though he is also wanted by Liverpool.

Camavinga is a regular starter at Rennes and has scored once in nine Ligue 1 games, with one assist, despite being just 17 years old.

Conte plans raid on former club

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is planning to return to former club Chelsea in an attempt to bolster his squad in January, Tuttosport reports.

Conte wants to sign Olivier Giroud and one of Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri in the January transfer window.

Conte is keen to add some backup support for Romelu Lukaku and has identified Giroud as the ideal signing for the second half of the current campaign. Giroud has fallen further down the pecking order at Chelsea, having played just 30 minutes this season, and he could be persuaded to move to the Italian capital to get more minutes.

Alonso and Emerson were both linked with moves away from west London in the summer, but both remain at Stamford Bridge. A new left-back is a top priority for Inter, which means Conte might think he can lure one of his former charges to join him at the San Siro.

Barca to sell five players in January

As the Spanish media continues to report that Lionel Messi will need to take a pay cut to stay at Barca, Mundo Deportivo believes that the Catalan club will look to sell five players in January.

Barcelona are facing increasing financial uncertainty, and the need to balance the books is being weighed alongside the desire for Ronald Koeman to shake up his underperforming squad.

Ousmane Dembele is one of the players who will be moved on, with Manchester United linked with a move for his services, which could cost them just £45 million, a lot less than the £124 million they were quoted the last time they made moves to sign him.

Martin Braithwaite, Carles Alena, Junior Firpo and Samuel Umtiti are also set to be sold.

Umtiti in particular has been a target for several Premier League sides in recent months, and he could solve several club's defensive issues.

Tap-ins

-- Arsenal have been linked with a January move for RB Salzburg's 20-year-old star Dominik Szoboszlai by Hungarian outlet Index. The Gunners considered the midfielder in the summer, but the youngster decided to stay loyal to his employers. Today, his agent admitted that Arsenal's interest "was real" and that Chelsea have also expressed a desire to land the sought-after midfielder.

-- AC Milan are hoping to sign Matteo Lovato from Verona, according to Calciomercato. Lovato cost Verona just €1 million in January, when he joined from Padua, but his performances since have seen his value climb to €20 million. Lovato has impressed in the big games against the likes of Juventus and AS Roma, and Milan are said to have already made contact with the player's entourage and Verona with a view to a move in January.