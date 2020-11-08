LIVE Transfer Talk: Barca to return for Depay; PSG join hunt for 'new Pogba'

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Barca to reignite interest in Depay

Barcelona will be looking to reignite their interest in Lyon star Memphis Depay in January, according to the Sun.

The English newspaper's opinion is derived from some comments made by Depay in relation to his current club's hierarchy, for whom he criticises for the club winning just three of their first nine games.

Depay intimates that there are problems behind the scenes, but his seeming unhappiness will alert Barca executives who remain keen to bring him to Camp Nou in January.

Depay had previously looked to secure his dream move to Barca in the summer, but the move collapsed. Depay, 26, admits he is keen to work under Ronald Koeman again, for whom he played under with the Dutch national team.

Spanish title Sport believe that a deal has been agreed between both the club and Depay, but that any move is dependent on Barca managing to offload either Ousmane Dembele or Martin Braithwaite to raise funds.

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd): Barca, Juve and PSG chasing 'new Pogba' Gravenberch

Paris Saint-Germain have joined Barcelona and Juventus in the hunt for Ryan Gravenberch, the Ajax star dubbed 'the new Paul Pogba'.

That's according to Calciomercato, who have added PSG -- alongside Barcelona and Juventus -- to list of clubs impressed by the 18-year-old midfielder's form.

Gravenberch has continued to rise since becoming the club's youngest-ever player in September 2018. The teen has played in all but two games in all competitions this season and has been particularly impressive in key matches against strong opposition.

The problem all three clubs will have is that last year Gravenberch pledged his allegiance to Ajax for the short term, and even suggested he would be keen to extend his contract at the club.

Neymar wants to stay at PSG

Neymar has told Paris Saint-Germain representatives that he has decided to stay at the club for the foreseeable future, according to Telefoot journalist Julien Maynard.

Neymar has been linked with a move back to Barcelona ever since he arrived in the French capital, and his stay in Paris hasn't been without its controversies and difficult moments.

However, it now looks as though the Brazilian will stay at the Parc des Princes. Neymar's current deal ends in 2022 and though he hasn't received an offer of a new contract, there appears to be a willingness on all sides to make it happen.

Neymar has scored two goals and contributed three assists in four league matches this season, highlighting his importance to the club's future.

Tap-ins

- Calciomercato are reporting that Wolves are keen on signing Renato Sanches from French side Lille. Sanches appears to have regained his best form after struggling for consistency at both Bayern Munich and Swansea City. He has been among the goals for Lille and has fought his way back into the Portuguese national squad.

-Chelsea have already expressed an interest in signing former Nottingham Forest and current Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, but it appears they face competition from AC Milan, according to Calciomercato. The 21-year-old is only expected to cost around £10 million and though Chelsea's defence has impressed in recent weeks, it's believed the Blues and planning for lifer after Thiago Silva, who's 36. However, AC Milan are also keen, and it could present a low-risk, high-reward move for either party.