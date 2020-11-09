LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United face West Ham competition for Dembele

Craig Burley thinks with all his talent, Paul Pogba needs to ask himself why he's not getting a start. (1:25)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Man United face West Ham competition for Dembele

Manchester United have held a long standing interest in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, who is growing frustrated on the bench, and West Ham are also monitoring him, according to The Sun.

Dembele scored 20 goals for Lyon last season, including two in the Champions League quarterfinal victory over Manchester City, but is yet to get off the mark this term.

The 24-year-old had not started any of Lyon's last four matches before Sunday's 2-1 win against St Etienne, and he could reportedly be available for around £30m in the January transfer window.

That would represent a significant change in Lyon's position, as back in January they issued a statement insisting they had no desire to sell the former Celtic striker amid interest from United.

08.24 GMT: The Athletic reports that Everton won't recall forward Moise Kean from his loan at PSG, despite his five goals in seven games.

The report reads: "The proximity of January also means there is little prospect of players recently sent on loan being recalled, even if there is an option to do so in the terms of the agreement. Moise Kean has made an impressive start to his season-long loan at PSG but -- despite Everton's recent stutter -- The intention at Goodison Park is for the 20-year-old to complete the campaign in France to gain significant game time and positive exposure."

08.00 GMT: ICYMI - Virgil van Dijk's injury setback was obviously a blow for Liverpool, but it could potentially impact Tottenham too.

Earlier in the summer, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp decided against entering the market despite the £10.9m sale of Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg, but the club is expected to strengthen in January given the length of Van Dijk's probable absence and relative lack of cover.

Among their list of centre-back targets is Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar, who almost moved to Spurs in October.

Tottenham held lengthy negotiations -- as ESPN reported on Sept. 24 -- but failed to find an agreement, with Inter refusing to budge from their €60m asking price and instead opting to sign Joe Rodon from Swansea.

Sources have told ESPN's James Olley that Jose Mourinho retains an interest in Skriniar and would be open to moving for the 25-year-old either in January or, more likely, next summer. But Liverpool's presence in the market could complicate the picture given the urgency with which they need to find reinforcements.

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd)

PSG now chasing Gravenberch

Paris Saint-Germain have joined Barcelona and Juventus in the hunt for Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch.

That's according to Calciomercato, who have added PSG -- alongside Barcelona and Juventus -- to list of clubs impressed by the 18-year-old midfielder's form.

Gravenberch has continued to rise since becoming the club's youngest-ever player in September 2018. The teen has played in all but two games in all competitions this season and has been particularly impressive in key matches against strong opposition.

The problem all three clubs will have is that last year Gravenberch pledged his allegiance to Ajax for the short term, and even suggested he would be keen to extend his contract at the club.

Barca to reignite interest in Depay

Barcelona will be looking to reignite their interest in Lyon star Memphis Depay in January, according to the Sun.

The English newspaper's opinion is derived from some comments made by Depay in relation to his club's hierarchy, whom he criticises for Lyon winning just three of their first nine games.

Depay intimates that there are problems behind the scenes, but his seeming unhappiness will alert Barca executives who remain keen to bring him to Camp Nou in January.

Depay had previously looked to secure his dream move to Barca in the summer, but the move collapsed. Depay, 26, admits he is keen to work under Ronald Koeman again, for whom he played under with the Dutch national team.

Spanish title Sport believe that a deal has been agreed between both the club and Depay, but that any move is dependent on Barca managing to offload either Ousmane Dembele or Martin Braithwaite to raise funds.

Neymar wants to stay at PSG

Neymar has told Paris Saint-Germain representatives that he has decided to stay for the foreseeable future, according to Telefoot journalist Julien Maynard.

Neymar has been linked with a move back to Barcelona ever since he arrived in the French capital, and his stay in Paris hasn't been without its controversies and difficult moments.

However, it now looks as though the Brazilian will remain at the Parc des Princes. Neymar's deal ends in 2022 and though he hasn't received an offer of a new contract, there appears to be a willingness on all sides to make it happen.

Neymar has scored two goals and contributed three assists in four league matches this season, highlighting his importance.

Tap-ins

- Calciomercato are reporting that Wolves are keen on signing midfielder Renato Sanches from French side Lille. Sanches appears to have regained his best form after struggling for consistency at both Bayern Munich and Swansea City. He has been among the goals for Lille and has fought his way back into the Portugal national squad.

-Chelsea have already expressed an interest in signing former Nottingham Forest and current Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, but it appears they face competition from AC Milan, according to Calciomercato. The 21-year-old is only expected to cost around £10m and though Chelsea's defence has impressed in recent weeks, it's believed the Blues and planning for life after Thiago Silva, who's 36. However, AC Milan are also keen, and it could present a low-risk, high-reward move for either party.