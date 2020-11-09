The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Man City join hunt for Alaba

Just about every big club in the world has been linked with David Alaba as his contract talks with Bayern Munich rumble on.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are among those who have been touted to have interest in him, and France Football has added Manchester City to the list.

This gives an indication of just how many choices the Austrian will have if he does choose to leave Bavaria in the winter or summer window.

That isn't too surprising, considering whoever signs him would be getting someone who is world class in three positions for either a cut price or no fee at all.

AC Milan hone in on Kabak

It has been reported various times that AC Milan are looking to bring in a centre-back, with some outlets also laying out a shortlist of targets.

Well, Calciomercato now claims that the Italian giants have made their mind up about who they will move for, targeting Ozan Kabak.

The report says that Milan will look to take advantage of Schalke's financial difficulties to bring in the Turkey international.

The original fee being demanded for him was €35 million, but he could now be available for €25m, with even more room to manoeuvre regarding the price.

Messi lays out his contract demands to Barcelona

There was plenty of interest in Lionel Messi during the summer, as clubs hoped he would be able to leave Barcelona for free.

Those same clubs will now be on high alert, as the Argentine talisman is laying out his demands around signing a contract renewal, reports Marca.

The key factor in whether he stays or leaves will be who replaces Josep Maria Bartomeu as club president following the upcoming election.

He will also be taking the form of the entire team into account when making his final decision, says the report.

Tap-ins

- We've been here before, but Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is considering a future away from Stamford Bridge, reports Football London. With Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner ahead of him in the pecking order, it will continued to be tough for the Frenchman to get much game time. Internazionale looked at him last winter and may do so again. While he wouldn't be the top pick there either, he would be more likely to get a chance than at Chelsea.

-- Celta Vigo are showing an interest in the situation of Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic, according to El Partidazo de Cope. The 34-year-old only joined Qatari outfit Al-Duhail in 2019, but he is already a free agent after leaving the club. Celta are now said to be hopeful of taking advantage of the situation by signing him on a free transfer.