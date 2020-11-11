LIVE Transfer Talk: Manchester United reignite Jack Grealish interest

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Manchester United still want Grealish?

Manchester United may still be interested in signing Aston Villa sensation Jack Grealish, the Manchester Evening News reports.

When the Red Devils signed Donny van de Beek and Grealish penned a new deal with Villa earlier this year, the belief was that all parties involved had moved on from the potential deal.

However, United are said to be still keeping an eye on the impressive England international, and that they view him as a bonafide potential member of the starting XI by the time next summer rolls around, as opposed to just a squad player.

09.15 GMT: Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has parted company with agent Mino Raiola, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Lingard has been working with Raiola, who also represents United teammate Paul Pogba, since the start of the year but will now be managed entirely by family members and other close associates. The decision was mutual and Raiola remains on good terms with Lingard and his team.

Lingard hasn't featured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team since the 3-0 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup in September. He has missed the last seven games because of a hip injury but there is hope he could return to full fitness soon.

The 27-year-old, who was the subject of interest from both Tottenham and Porto during the summer transfer window, has entered the final year of the four-year contract he signed in April 2017. United hold an option to extend the deal by an additional 12 months until the summer of 2022 but sources have told ESPN it has yet to be triggered.

08.36 GMT: The eyes of Europe's biggest clubs are fixed on RB Leipzig and their abundance of talented players, Sport Bild reports.

Dani Olmo, Dayot Upamecano, Christopher Nkunku, Angelino, Konrad Laimer, Ibrahima Konate, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Nordi Mukiele and coach Julian Nagelsmann have all been listed by the German outlet as possible departures next summer.

Clubs mentioned as possible destinations include Real Madrid, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Hertha Berlin, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Atletico, AS Roma and Manchester United.

After finishing third in the Bundesliga and reaching the Champions League semifinals last season, Leipzig are second in the German top flight this term following Saturday's 3-0 win over Freiburg (stream the replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.), two points behind defending champions Bayern Munich..

08.00 GMT: Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Neymar over extending his contract, sources have told ESPN's Julien Laurens.

The Brazil international is happy to remain on his existing terms -- he earns €32m gross per year -- and sign for another five years, but has asked PSG sporting director Leonardo for assurances about the club's plans on the field. Sources told ESPN that both PSG and Neymar are optimistic a deal can be agreed.

Leonardo confirmed on Tuesday that talks have just started with Neymar, but also with Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Juan Bernat and Julian Draxler. However, sources told ESPN that the negotiations with Neymar are more advanced than Leonardo let on.

The 28-year-old, who is out of contract in June 2022, made it clear to Leonardo that he wants to pledge his future at the club. However, the future of Mbappe remains uncertain. Real Madrid and Liverpool are long-term admirers of the France international forward and could try to buy him this summer if he doesn't sign a new deal in Paris.

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle): Arsenal in pole position to sign Szoboszlai

Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Arsenal are currently in talks over a deal to sign Dominik Szoboszlai.

The RB Salzburg youngster has an incredibly affordable release clause of £23 million, and the report in question indicates that the Gunners are in talks with his agent as the 20-year-old edges closer and closer towards a move away from the Austrian giants.

A handful of other clubs including AC Milan and Napoli are also in the mix, but as of this writing it appears as if Mikel Arteta's club is leading the way.

Leicester open talks with Evans

The Athletic is reporting that Leicester City have opened talks with Jonny Evans over a new contract with the club.

The veteran defender has been at the King Power Stadium since 2018 and, at the age of 32, it's clear to see he's still got something to offer the Foxes, with both parties being on the same page about what they want from negotiations.

Evans' current contract with the club is set to come to an end next summer, but he's still viewed as one of their most important players.

Tap-ins

- Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has admitted he doesn't think he'd ever be able to join Tottenham Hotspur, Sky Sports reports. The former England international spoke with the Super 6 podcast and acknowledged that, despite being a free agent, he doesn't think he could bring himself to join Spurs due to his strong connection with the Gunners.

- Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has confirmed that he would be open to a loan move during the January transfer window, the Liverpool Echo reports. Kelleher was expected to depart over the summer but Alisson's injury changed those plans, and now Kelleher has made it known that he is open to any and all possibilities in the new year.