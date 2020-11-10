Transfer Talk: Manchester United reignite Jack Grealish interest

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Manchester United still want Grealish?

Manchester United may still be interested in signing Aston Villa sensation Jack Grealish, the Manchester Evening News reports.

When the Red Devils signed Donny van de Beek and Grealish penned a new deal with Villa earlier this year, the belief was that all parties involved had moved on from the potential deal.

However, United are said to be still keeping an eye on the impressive England international, and that they view him as a bonafide potential member of the starting XI by the time next summer rolls around, as opposed to just a squad player.

Jack Grealish's fine form for Aston Villa has once again drawn the attention of Manchester United. Visionhaus

Arsenal in pole position to sign Szoboszlai

Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Arsenal are currently in talks over a deal to sign Dominik Szoboszlai.

The RB Salzburg youngster has an incredibly affordable release clause of £23 million, and the report in question indicates that the Gunners are in talks with his agent as the 20-year-old edges closer and closer towards a move away from the Austrian giants.

A handful of other clubs including AC Milan and Napoli are also in the mix, but as of this writing it appears as if Mikel Arteta's club is leading the way.

Leicester open talks with Evans

The Athletic is reporting that Leicester City have opened talks with Jonny Evans over a new contract with the club.

The veteran defender has been at the King Power Stadium since 2018 and, at the age of 32, it's clear to see he's still got something to offer the Foxes, with both parties being on the same page about what they want from negotiations.

Evans' current contract with the club is set to come to an end next summer, but he's still viewed as one of their most important players.

Tap-ins

- Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has admitted he doesn't think he'd ever be able to join Tottenham Hotspur, Sky Sports reports. The former England international spoke with the Super 6 podcast and acknowledged that, despite being a free agent, he doesn't think he could bring himself to join Spurs due to his strong connection with the Gunners.

- Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has confirmed that he would be open to a loan move during the January transfer window, the Liverpool Echo reports. Kelleher was expected to depart over the summer but Alisson's injury changed those plans, and now Kelleher has made it known that he is open to any and all possibilities in the new year.