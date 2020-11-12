Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix score late in Portugal's convincing win vs. Andorra. Catch all the action live on ESPN+. (1:49)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Man United to move for Ronaldo

Broadcaster Christian Martin has reported that Manchester United are looking to sign Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is suggested that the Red Devils would try to strike up a move that would see the Portuguese star make a long-awaited return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, who was on target as Portugal routed Andorra 7-0 on Wednesday, is said to be considering the move and weighing up his options, with it already having been widely reported that he may be able to leave Juventus due to the club's financial state.

It is even suggested that Juventus would be willing to negotiate with Man United if Ronaldo expressed a desire to make the move.

The Red Devils have been linked with the No. 7 many times in recent years -- maybe this will be the time he finally returns to Manchester?

Thuram among Milan targets

AC Milan are looking to further improve their squad and Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram is among the men they are targeting, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

They also have their sights set on bringing in a centre-back, with Schalke's Ozan Kabak the first choice, while Matteo Lovato of Hellas Verona is the backup option.

The Rossoneri are also looking to bring in Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Salzburg to strengthen their midfield, but may face competition from both Arsenal and RB Leipzig.

Sport Bild reports that any transfer would require a fee in excess of €20 million, a supplement and a resale share.

Considering the links between the two clubs, it may be the German outfit leading the race for the Hungary international.

Man United looking at Zagadou

Manchester United are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, reports Calciomercato.

There have been questions asked of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defence, and it seems he may not be able to find the answers within his own ranks.

This comes with Harry Maguire performing far from his best and Victor Lindelof not being entirely convincing either.

Therefore, attention may turn to Zagadou, whose contract with Dortmund is set to come to an end in 2022.

Tap-ins

- In an interview with Sport, Ronald Koeman has admitted that Carles Alena, Junior Firpo and Riqui Puig could all be set to leave Barcelona. He has not said that it is a certainty, but named a lack of playing opportunities as the main reason that they could move on to pastures new in January.

- David Abraham has announced when he will play his final game for Eintracht Frankfurt before moving back to Argentina. In an interview with Kicker, the 34-year-old has stated that their game against Schalke will by his swansong.

- Lille, Napoli and Atalanta are all showing an interest in Anderlecht youngster Marco Kana, according to Calciomercato. The 18-year-old has earned the trust of Vincent Kompany, playing five Jupiler Pro League matches this term. He is said to be in no rush to leave Anderlecht, but this has not stopped the aforementioned clubs from monitoring how he does.