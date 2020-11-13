Transfer Talk: Memphis Depay preparing to force through January move to Barcelona

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Depay to force Barca move?

Lyon star Memphis Depay will attempt to force a move to Spanish giants Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to Mundo Deportivo.

His proposed switch to the Camp Nou over the summer summer never quite came to fruition, but with his contract being set to expire in June, the Dutch international doesn't want to waste any more time.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas noted that the club don't want to sell him halfway through the campaign, but that seemingly isn't going to stop Depay from trying to push through a move once 2021 rolls around.

Memphis Depay reportedly will look to force through a move to Barcelona in the January transfer window. PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images

Boateng surprised by Bayern exit speculation

Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng has been left feeling surprised by the recent transfer speculation surrounding his future at the club. During an interview with Suddeutsche Zeitung, the 32-year-old made it clear that the reports linking him with a switch to the Premier League are news to him.

"Nobody approached me, nobody spoke to me," Boateng is quoted as saying. "I didn't know anything about it, I was surprised."

With his contract set to expire in the summer, it appears as if the standoff between the two parties is going to continue in the coming months.

Madrid look for Ramos replacement

Real Madrid are keeping an eye out for potential replacements in case Sergio Ramos doesn't sign a new contract with the club, Sport reports.

The veteran's deal is set to expire at the end of the season, and while there are ongoing discussions between all parties regarding a new arrangement, Madrid aren't ruling anything out.

In addition to David Alaba, Zinedine Zidane is also believed to be taking a look at Pau Torres and Eric Garcia, with the two being considered viable alternatives -- even though the latter is being tipped to re-join Barcelona.

Tap-ins

- New York City FC midfielder James Sands is being considered for a big move over to Europe by many top clubs, according to MLSsoccer.com. At the age of 20, Sands has established himself as one of the country's fastest-rising homegrown stars, with teams from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands interested in the United States U19 international.

- Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri has confirmed that he would like to return to Serie A, Tuttomercatoweb reports. As the speculation mounts regarding the 26-year-old's future in London, Emerson himself reportedly had the following to say on the matter: "I've received interest, not only from Italy. No concrete things, but it's clear that I'll be happy to return to Serie A. I don't know if it will happen in January or in five years, I can't say, in football everything changes too quickly."