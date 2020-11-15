The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Barcelona eyeing Neymar

Lionel Messi's future is still very much in the air, and it seems as though Barcelona are already considering what could be done if the Argentina star eventually leaves.

The 33-year-old looked exhausted during La Albiceleste's 1-1 draw with Paraguay on Thursday and Sport has suggested that one solution to revitalise the Barca squad may be to sign former winger Neymar, who has often been linked with a return to Camp Nou since joining Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million back in 2017.

One factor that is also set to help this potential move come to fruition is Barca's looming presidential elections.

There have been many a time where it looked as though Neymar may head back to Catalonia, but these appear to be the best conditions so far.

Reports out of Spain have once again linked Neymar with a return to Barcelona -- this time as a direct replacement for Leo Messi. Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Roma and Inter want Izzo

Both AS Roma and Internazionale are interested in Torino centre-back Armando Izzo, according to Calciomercato.

The centre-back has only played once this term, but that is not said to have put the two Italian powerhouses off signing him.

Torino demanded €20m to €25m for the 28-year-old in the previous window, which is something they won't be compromising on this time around either.

Man City want Grealish and Luiz

Jack Grealish has been impressing for both England and Aston Villa, so much so that the Daily Star suggests that Manchester City want to sign him.

It is reported that they may be willing to pay £100m for the England international next summer in an effort to force Villa's hand.

They are also looking to bring back Douglas Luiz, who they sold to Villa in 2019 for £15m, with a buy-back clause of £25m included.

Dean Smith's side has had a great start to the campaign, and it says a lot that City are looking to sign two of their main men.

Tap-ins

- Valencia lost Ferran Torres to Manchester City in the summer, and they may be set to sell another of their exciting talents. According to AS, Kang-in Lee is refusing to sign a contract extension with the club, meaning he could be put on the transfer list in the winter window.

- For a long time, both Arkadiusz Milik and Federico Bernardeschi, of Napoli and Juventus respectively, have been heavily linked with moves away from their clubs. Well, Stadio Sport has suggested that the two Serie A sides may have found the perfect solution by organising a swap deal. The two players are in desperate need of some new scenery, so this move could work out for everyone.