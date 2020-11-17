LIVE Transfer Talk: Inter to battle Barcelona for Liverpool's Wijnaldum

Sid Lowe says it's in everyone's best interest for Sergio Ramos to stay at Real Madrid with the January window approaching. (1:05)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Inter interested in Wijnaldum

Barcelona aren't the only club interested in adding Georginio Wijnaldum's energy to their midfield, with Calciomercato reporting that Internazionale are also keen.

Wijnaldum is approaching a crossroads in his career. Recently having turned 30, he must decide whether he wants to stay at Liverpool, with whom he has already won everything, or move on to a new club.

Wijnaldum has been offered a pay raise to stay at Liverpool, but Barcelona and now Inter are among those looking to tempt him away from Anfield.

Barca failed in their mission to sign the Dutchman in the summer, and now Inter would like to take advantage and try their luck in January. Inter's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has requested information about the possibility of a move, though he has not made an official proposal as yet.

Inter are currently looking at options involving their own midfielders including Christian Eriksen, Radja Nainggolan and Matias Vecino and, if they can sell one or more of them, they'll be in a stronger position when it comes to making a bid for their targets.

LIVE BLOG

08.00 BST: Sergio Ramos cancelled a news conference he was due to hold on Monday ahead of Spain's match with Germany to avoid adding to speculation about his Real Madrid future, sources have told ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez.

The national team captain was due to speak to the media in Seville alongside coach Luis Enrique, the day before a UEFA Nations League game (stream LIVE at 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in the U.S.) which Spain must win to progress to the competition's final phase.

Ramos -- who missed two penalties in Spain's 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Saturday -- was replaced at the conference by Manchester City midfielder Rodri. Sources told ESPN that Ramos preferred to focus on the Germany match and the player himself had chosen not to appear at the news conference.

ESPN reported at the start of November that Ramos and Real Madrid had begun initial talks about a renewal, with both intending to reach an agreement on an extension. The stumbling block has been the structure of that new deal as Ramos, 34, would like to stay at the Bernabeu until 2024.

Spanish outlet Diario AS reported on Monday that Paris Saint-Germain plan to make a move for Ramos in January if the talks continue to stall.

