Matteo Bonetti feels Arturo Vidal's style of play means Inter do not need a No. 10 like Christian Eriksen. (1:30)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Inter targeting Erikssen swap deal

Internazionale are considering a controversial swap deal involving Christian Eriksen that would see the midfielder return to England ... but not to his old club Tottenham, but their bitter rivals Arsenal, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The newspaper claims that Eriksen is set for a return to the Premier League after just one year after struggling to land a regular starting place under Antonio Conte, and that an exchange deal could be the simplest way for Inter to move him out of the club.

Corriere reports that Arsenal are one potential suitor, and that a swap deal involving Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka is an option that interests the Nerazzurri.

Xhaka's playing time at Arsenal has been severely reduced following the arrival of Thomas Partey, but the obvious elephant in the room is whether or not Eriksen would be willing to move to the Emirates Stadium.

It's for this reason that Inter are also exploring the idea of offering Eriksen to Manchester United in return for either Fred or Nemanja Matic, or Chelsea for N'Golo Kante.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

LIVE BLOG

08.32 GMT: Joao Felix has no intention of leaving Atletico Madrid next summer amid links with interest from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Record.

The Portuguese outlet reports that that the 21-year-old is happy in Madrid despite growing speculation that PSG will make a bid to sign him next summer, should Kylian Mbappe leave the Ligue 1 giants.

Felix has a contract with Atletico until June 2026 and has a €300m release clause. The Portugal international joined Atletico from Benfica in the summer of 2019 in a club record €126m transfer. He has scored seven goals and set up three more in 10 appearances in all competitions for Atletico.

Mbappe, meanwhile, becomes a free agent in June 2022 and is a long-term target for Atletico's local rivals, Real Madrid.

- Lowe: Felix is exceeding hype, to Atletico and Portugal's benefit

play 1:01 'Absolutely brilliant' Joao Felix key to Atleti's title hopes Sid Lowe explains how Atletico Madrid's addition of Luis Suarez has brought out the best in Joao Felix.

08.00 GMT: La Liga clubs have seen their salary caps reduced by €610 million because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced on Tuesday.

Barcelona's wage cap has been reduced by almost €300m, while Real Madrid's spending limit has also been slashed by €172.5m and Atletico Madrid's cap has been cut by €131.8m.

In total, La Liga's 20 clubs will be allowed to spend a total of €2.33 billion across the 2020-21 campaign on wages, a reduction of €610m on last season.

Barca had the biggest salary cap in Spain last season at €671m but must now adhere to La Liga's new limit of €382.7m as teams across Europe are forced to deal with the financial consequences of COVID-19. The Catalan club started to reduce their wage bill in the summer by letting big earners Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic leave.

Meanwhile, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong, Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique all agreed new deals which will see them take a hit on their salaries this season with the deductions to be repaid in the latter years of their deals. However, Barca's interim president Carles Tusquets has said the club must still knock up to €190m off their wage bill. Negotiations over wage deferrals with the players are ongoing with further talks planned for Nov. 23.

Madrid have overtaken Barca as the club with La Liga's highest spending limit, although their €468.5m ceiling is still much less than the €641m they could spend last season. As a result, the players will be asked to take another pay cut, having already taken one earlier this year, sources have told ESPN.

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd): Zakaria in frame for big move to City or Bayern

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are both on the trail of Borussia Monchengladbach's 23-year-old midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to Calciomercato.

Zakaria is believed to want a move away from Gladbach in an effort to try his luck at the highest level, and though Manchester City have been interested in signing him for some time, Bayern Munich are now also registering their own intent.

Zakaria is a strong midfielder with a keen eye for pass and his playing style would fit in at both clubs. However, both clubs are cautious, and are eager to see how Zakaria ends the season to analyse his fitness after he sustained a knee injury in March earlier this year.

Zakaria has only recently returned to action, but if he can stay injury free he could land the move he craves next summer.

Braithwaite has bevy of Premier League suitors

Barcelona are looking to sell four players in January and in striker Martin Braithwaite, they have a player wanted by three Premier League clubs, reveals Sport.

Barcelona's financial predicament is precarious, with La Liga revealing on Tuesday that the club's salary limit has been cut by almost €300 million. This, together with Ronald Koeman's desire to sign one or two new players in January means that players like Braithwaite need to be offloaded in the January transfer window.

Sport suggests Braithwaite is wanted by three Premier League clubs, namely West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United and Leeds United. West Ham were interested in the Danish striker in the summer, but now Barca are more open to a sale or, at worst, a loan move.

Braithwaite is reluctant to leave Camp Nou, but he has a good choice of clubs if and when Barca can convince him to go. Barca will listen to offers of around €15m.

Tap-ins

- Leicester City are monitoring Sporting Lisbon's young defender Nuno Mendes, according to the Daily Mail. The 18-year-old is considered one of the best up-and-coming left-backs in Europe and he has attracted interest from scouts of clubs all over Europe. Sporting are reluctant to sell Mendes, but with a buy-out clause of £40m and after having been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, they could be convinced to let him go for financial reasons.

- Bayern Munich youngster Joshua Zirkzee could be set for a loan move in January, according to Dutch paper Algemeen Dagblad. Zirkzee, 19, has been unable to break into the first team and is growing frustrated with sitting on the bench. He has indicated that he wants to get more minutes under his belt, and that he would be willing to leave Germany in order to get more game time.