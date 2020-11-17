The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Inter targeting Erikssen swap deal

Internazionale are considering a controversial swap deal involving Christian Eriksen that would see the midfielder return to England ... but not to his old club Tottenham, but their bitter rivals Arsenal, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The newspaper claims that Eriksen is set for a return to the Premier League after just one year after struggling to land a regular starting place under Antonio Conte, and that an exchange deal could be the simplest way for Inter to move him out of the club.

Corriere reports that Arsenal are one potential suitor, and that a swap deal involving Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka is an option that interests the Nerazzurri.

Xhaka's playing time at Arsenal has been severely reduced following the arrival of Thomas Partey, but the obvious elephant in the room is whether or not Eriksen would be willing to move to the Emirates Stadium.

It's for this reason that Inter are also exploring the idea of offering Eriksen to Manchester United in return for either Fred or Nemanja Matic, or Chelsea for N'Golo Kante.

Former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move to bitter rivals Arsenal. Danilo Di Giovanni/Getty Images

Zakaria in frame for big move to City or Bayern

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are both on the trail of Borussia Monchengladbach's 23-year-old midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to Calciomercato.

Zakaria is believed to want a move away from Gladbach in an effort to try his luck at the highest level, and though Manchester City have been interested in signing him for some time, Bayern Munich are now also registering their own intent.

Zakaria is a strong midfielder with a keen eye for pass and his playing style would fit in at both clubs. However, both clubs are cautious, and are eager to see how Zakaria ends the season to analyse his fitness after he sustained a knee injury in March earlier this year.

Zakaria has only recently returned to action, but if he can stay injury free he could land the move he craves next summer.

Braithwaite has bevy of Premier League suitors

Barcelona are looking to sell four players in January and in striker Martin Braithwaite, they have a player wanted by three Premier League clubs, reveals Sport.

Barcelona's financial predicament is precarious, with La Liga revealing on Tuesday that the club's salary limit has been cut by almost €300 million. This, together with Ronald Koeman's desire to sign one or two new players in January means that players like Braithwaite need to be offloaded in the January transfer window.

Sport suggests Braithwaite is wanted by three Premier League clubs, namely West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United and Leeds United. West Ham were interested in the Danish striker in the summer, but now Barca are more open to a sale or, at worst, a loan move.

Braithwaite is reluctant to leave Camp Nou, but he has a good choice of clubs if and when Barca can convince him to go. Barca will listen to offers of around €15m.

Tap-ins

- Leicester City are monitoring Sporting Lisbon's young defender Nuno Mendes, according to the Daily Mail. The 18-year-old is considered one of the best up-and-coming left-backs in Europe and he has attracted interest from scouts of clubs all over Europe. Sporting are reluctant to sell Mendes, but with a buy-out clause of £40m and after having been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, they could be convinced to let him go for financial reasons.

- Bayern Munich youngster Joshua Zirkzee could be set for a loan move in January, according to Dutch paper Algemeen Dagblad. Zirkzee, 19, has been unable to break into the first team and is growing frustrated with sitting on the bench. He has indicated that he wants to get more minutes under his belt, and that he would be willing to leave Germany in order to get more game time.