Transfer Talk: Man United seek either Varane or Upamecano

Man United seek either Varane or Upamecano

Manchester United are planning on strengthening their defence in January, and two contrasting reports link them with Raphael Varane from Real Madrid or Dayot Upamecano.

The Daily Star believes that because he's entering the last 18 months of his career, Varane's transfer fee will now be far lower than when Jose Mourinho tried to take him to Old Trafford in 2018.

Moreover, Varane is now represented by Base Soccer Agency, with whom United have a productive relationship.

Meanwhile, Bild journalist Christian Falk thinks that United are more likely to attempt to sign long-term target Upamecano, who he reveals has a release clause of €45 million from current club RB Leipzig.

That fee would appear to be too high for fellow admirers Bayern Munich, which leaves United first in line to attract the 22-year-old.

Eriksen out but Paredes, Milik to Inter?

Internazionale's plans in January appear to be changing by the day but one thing is clear: Christian Eriksen would appear to be on the way out, and now it seems Leandro Paredes and Arkadiusz Milik are on the way in.

That's according to Gazette dello Sport who believe that it could be a case of two out and two in at the San Siro.

Joining Eriksen through the exit door could be Matias Vecino, but Eriksen's proposed departure to Paris Saint-Germain could open the door for a swap deal that would see Parades head in the other direction.

Inter have been tracking the former AS Roma player for some time, and it seems a swap deal is their best chance of landing him.

Meanwhile, Milan are also eyeing Milik to bolster their attack. The Napoli striker's contract expires in June and he can sign with any club as a free agent from Feb. 1. Milik also has offers from England to consider too, though.

Tap-ins

- Miguel Almiron's agent has been busy in the last few days. First, he revealed that the Paraguayan was looking to move on and leave Newcastle United next summer, and now he claims in an interview with Europa Calcio that Inter Milan have joined Atletico Madrid among the clubs eager to facilitate his exit from St James' Park. However, he also admits that no tangible progress has yet been made yet.

- Ahmed Musa is planning a return to the Premier League, with Newcastle United and West Ham United considering a move for the former Leicester City man. Teamtalk believe Musa has offers from other high-profile clubs around Europe after having scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists for previous club Al Nassr, but that he would prefer a second crack at the English top flight.