Transfer Talk: PSG edge ahead of Real Madrid in chase for Bayern's Alaba

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: PSG inch ahead in race for Alaba

Paris Saint-Germain are starting to edge ahead in the race to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, Sport reports.

For the longest time, Real Madrid have been most closely linked with regard to signing Alaba, who looks destined to leave the Allianz Arena after a successful run with the German champions.

PSG, though, are reportedly willing to bow to his wage demands, whereas Real are a bit more hesitant on the matter.

The reason behind Madrid wanting to pursue Alaba in the first place is due to the impending threat of Sergio Ramos leaving, but unfortunately for them, they're trailing behind right now.

Barcelona concerned over Dembele

Barcelona are concerned that Ousmane Dembele could wind up leaving the club on a free transfer, Sport reports.

Barca were interested in selling him during the summer transfer window, but he was reportedly eager to stay. However, the Catalans now believe that he could be planning to leave for nothing when his contract expires in 2022.

He will be free to speak with clubs before then, and with Manchester United being one of the teams that are interested, Dembele's attention could soon turn away from the Nou Camp.

Haaland not focused on leaving Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, has confirmed that his son is not thinking about leaving Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway striker continues to be linked with a move away from the German giants, but in an interview with Sport1, Alf-Inge Haaland made it clear that the priority is to try to find success in Dortmund.

"At the moment it's not in Erling's or my head that another club will be vying for him," Haaland's father said.

"We signed a long contract with Dortmund and they have a fantastic team for Erling right now. We don't want to look any further ahead."

Tap-ins

- The Guardian is reporting that Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is ready to leave Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window. The veteran World Cup winner has rarely been able to find his way into the first team under Frank Lampard this season, and with next summer's Euros on his mind, he is hoping for a move away, with his preferred options being Italy or another Premier League club.

- Eintracht Frankfurt's Jetro Willems is interested in a return to Newcastle United, Calciomercato reports. The Dutchman spent last season on loan with the Magpies, but after an unfortunate injury cut his time short, Willems is now going in search of another chance to try to impress in the Premier League with the very same club.