The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Man City turn to Spurs striker Kane?

The Independent reports that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to add Tottenham striker Harry Kane to his squad.

Guardiola signed a new contract until 2023 recently and, amid the negotiations, reportedly namechecked Kane as a player he wants to sign in the future.

The report says that Kane "may push to leave if Spurs do not win a trophy this season" and, while the England captain has a contract until 2024 at the club, City are one of the few clubs who could afford to sign him for around £150m.

Meanwhile, City are also preparing a new deal for forward Gabriel Jesus, the Daily Star reports. The 23-year-old still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at the Etihad, but in a sign of Guardiola's faith in him, his wages will almost double to £150,000-per-week if he agrees to an extension.

City have been working on new deals for Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne as of late, and as they gear up for a new rebuilding project under Guardiola, Jesus is the latest man that the club is trying to lock down as they seek a long-term replacement for 32-year-old Sergio Aguero, who becomes a free agent in the summer.

09.45 GMT: Barcelona are desperate to avoid losing talented youngster Ilaix Moriba, multiple sources told ESPN, and his renewal will be a top priority for the club's next president, along with a new deal for Lionel Messi.

Midfielder Ilaix, 17, has a contract until 2022 and Barca want to extend it at all costs, believing he could be the next big talent to break into the first team, following the path of Ansu Fati.

The Catalan club's unstable situation -- without a president and with a managing committee in charge until elections are held on Jan. 24 -- could work against them, with various clubs known to be interested in the academy player.

09.17 GMT: Luis Suarez is confident his friend and former teammate Lionel Messi will turn things around after the Barcelona captain said last week: "I am tired of always being the problem with everything that goes on at this club."

Messi was responding to comments that he had too much control at Barca and had failed to help Antoine Griezmann settle at the club.

Suarez spent six years playing alongside Messi at Barca, during which time he won 12 trophies including the Champions League in 2015 and four La Liga titles.

"Obviously as a friend and [former] teammate of Leo, that situation pains me," Suarez, who was ruled out of Atletico's 1-0 win over Barca on Saturday, told Punto Penal. "I'm worried about him as a human being but I know that he is capable of moving forward and turning this situation around."

08.33 GMT: Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo will complete his contract with the Turin giants.

Reports intensified last week that Juve were looking to sell Ronaldo next summer in order to balance their books, and that Ronaldo has opened the door for a possible return to Real Madrid.

Asked if Ronaldo will remain at Juve beyond this season, Paratici said at the weekend: "His future is with us, I can assure you. There are transfer rumours every day and players that are linked with different clubs but we don't pay much attention to that."

Ronaldo's contract expires in June 2022 but, according to reports, Juve is eager to recoup part of the €100m they paid Real Madrid and, crucially, get his wages off their books. Ronaldo, 35, earns a reported €31m per season.

08.00 GMT: Spanish midfielder Isco is not going anywhere, according to Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

Isco has made seven appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos, most recently as a substitute in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Villarreal, and started three times this season.

Marca reported that Isco has already told Real Madrid and Zidane of his wish to leave the club in the winter transfer window in search of regular playing time and that the club is open to allowing the player to leave.

Asked if Isco, who came on as a substitute at Villarreal, has requested to leave the club, Zidane said: "No, not at all. We're not going to talk about what happens within the squad. But Isco is a Real Madrid player, he is staying here, he is with us and there's no need to talk about it."

Isco, who has won 16 titles in his seven years at Real Madrid, has a contract with Madrid until June 2022 and is a reported target of Everton. The 28-year-old has a €700m release clause but could reportedly leave for an offer in the region of €30m.

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle)

Barcelona to chase Pique replacement?

Marca is reporting that Barcelona are considering signing a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique following his latest knee injury.

The veteran defender looks set to miss out on several months of action after being felled in Barca's 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Saturday and, as a result, the Spanish outlet suggests that Ronald Koeman's side will dip into the transfer market in January to find a new centre-back.

Pique has been at the heart of Barcelona's dominance over the past decade but, with the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and perhaps even Lionel Messi moving on to pastures new, the 33-year-old appears to be the latest Blaugrana legend being ushered towards the exit.

Koeman has been experiencing something of a defensive injury crisis already during his tenure at the Nou Camp, and now big questions will need to be asked as Barca count down the minutes until the January window is open for business.

Betis go after Alena and Puig

Real Betis will pursue the signing of Barcelona youngsters Carles Alena or Riqui Puig on a loan deal as a replacement for Sergio Canales, Estadio Deportivo reports.

Canales will miss the remainder of 2020 after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty with Spain. And Betis, who are viewed as one of the rising forces in Spanish football outside of the elite clubs, will be hoping to get some kind of business done during the upcoming January transfer window so they are not left short.

Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini is believed to have taken a keen interest in Puig, whereas Alena has already found success during a recent loan spell at the Benito Villamarin.

Tap-ins

- Lyon could pursue the signing of Islam Slimani or Boulaye Dia during the summer transfer window, Le10Sport reports. The French giants would be hoping that either man can serve as a worthy replacement for the supposedly outgoing Memphis Depay, who has been continuously linked with a €25m move to Barcelona.

- Elche are set to complete the signing of Ivan Marcone on a permanent deal, Marca reports. Marcone has been on loan from Boca Juniors for almost two months now but, after impressing in the early stages of his spell, the 30-year-old now appears to be on the verge of something more concrete with Elche who are willing to pay €4.2m to secure his services.