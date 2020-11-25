LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG and Dortmund lead race for Eriksen

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: PSG, Dortmund favourites in Eriksen race

Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain are battling to sign Internazionale midfielder Christian Eriksen but Arsenal's interest has cooled, the Daily Star reports.

Eriksen moved to Italy only at the start of 2020 but, having struggled to land a regular starting place under Antonio Conte, he is believed to be looking for an exit as soon as possible.

While the Gunners were initially believed to be interested in a somewhat shock move for the former Tottenham Hotspur star, it now appears if they're ready to leave it up to Dortmund and PSG to battle it out over his signature.

That's because, despite being offered the chance to sign him, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is going to put the priority on bringing a new centre-back to the Emirates.

Denmark international Eriksen, 28, has started just 11 Serie A matches for Inter since joining them in a €20m move in January.

- Serie A on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

LIVE BLOG

10.55 GMT: Inter Milan are hopeful that the matter a new contract for striker Lautaro Martinez can be settled next month, according to FCInterNews.

Martinez made a big impact last season, scoring 24 goals as he struck up a productive strike partnership with Romelu Lukaku, and was a major transfer target for Barcelona.

The Argentina international has brought that form into the 2020-21 campaign. He has scored six goals in 11 appearances so far, most recently in Sunday's 4-2 win over Torino (stream the replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

Martinez, 23, and his representatives will reportedly sit down with Inter in Milan next month in order to finalise the terms of a deal that will commit him to the club until 2025.

10.18 GMT: Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena said he felt like a footballer again after earning his first start for Barcelona this season on Tuesday, and is not looking to leave the club.

Alena, 22, played 90 minutes against Dynamo Kiev in what was his second appearance for Barca this campaign.

"I've returned to feel like a footballer, playing 90 minutes," he said. "I think I've made the most of the opportunity given to me. With the work I do and what I do in training, little by little, I'm starting to feel again like a footballer. You can't stop working because this is Barca, the best team in the world. The demand here is the highest because the best in the world are here."

Alena, who has been linked with a permanent move to Real Betis after a spell on loan there earlier this year, says he is not considered leaving the Camp Nou, in the winter transfer window.

"My idea is to remain here," he said. "I feel physically well. I want to stay, if it was down to me, I would stay here all my life. The only path is to work and push hard in training. I gradually feel better."

09.41 GMT: Sergio Ramos is yet to receive any offers to leave Real Madrid and wants to hear what the club have to say before considering a move away, COPE radio reports.

The club captain, 34, will be free to talk to rival clubs in January when he enters the final six months of his contract at the Bernabeu.

According to COPE's Manolo Lama, Ramos' "priority is to stay at Madrid" but the club are yet to open formal negotiations over an extension.

09.08 GMT: Former Premier League striker Rudy Gestede has joined Melbourne Victory in a significant boost to the club's bid to return to the A-League's upper echelon.

Gestede, 32, enjoyed a long career in the Premier League and English Championship at Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

- Tom Sermanni slams FFA's Wellington W-League snub - NPL Queensland keeper combines wedding with semifinal

Victory's third new international signing after English duo Callum McManaman and Jacob Butterfield, Gestede represented France at under-19 level before playing for Benin at senior level.

"After speaking with the club, in particular Grant Brebner, I was very impressed with the vision they outlined around the brand of football they want to play and the role they want me to play," Gestede said. "The club has been very successful in the past, they have great facilities and I can't wait to meet up with my new teammates and start putting in the hard work."

- AFC Champs League Roundup: Chiangrai trounced in 5-0 romp

08.30 GMT: Norwich City right-back Max Aarons has spoken about being let go by Tottenham as a young player, after recently being linked with a move back to Spurs.

Aarons, 20, was in Tottenham youth setup as a teenager, but was released when he was 14 years old. After eventually turning pro at Norwich, the defender made 36 appearances for the Canaries in the Premier League last season.

Tottenham were reportedly interested in signing the England U21 international during the summer transfer window, but instead brought in Matt Doherty from Wolves.

"I went when I was 14, Norwich wanted to sign me then, but it was quite far from where I lived so I said, 'No, I'm going to wait and go on trial at a few different teams...,'" Aarons told the adidas X podcast. "Chelsea, Tottenham, there was a few different teams, but I ended up going on trial at Spurs. And I was there for a while, training and playing games with them. Nothing ever came from it, one day they said 'We don't think it's right for right now.' But that had gone on for a quite a while and I was going on 15. After that I was training with my local team in my area which was MK Dons, when Norwich came in again.

"It was tough to be fair, because I was 14. You know when you have your heart set on something and you really believe it's going to happen. For nothing to come from it, and it was perfect at the time... it felt like the perfect fit. For nothing to come from it, it was tough, but for me it was straight on to the next thing. Which was Norwich, which was the best thing for my career."

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle): Modric wants to retire at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid sensation Luka Modric has confirmed that he wants to end his career at the Bernabeu.

The 35-year-old veteran has enjoyed a successful spell with the European giants, and while there have been some rumours linking him with a move elsewhere in the past few transfer windows, Modric himself couldn't be any clearer about what he wants.

"I feel that I can help the team. If you ask me what I want, of course I want to stay," he said during a news conference on Tuesday.

"I want to end my career here, but it depends on many things. But no one will be happier than me if I can finish my career here."

play 1:18 Nicol: Chelsea's defence looks settled with Silva Steve Nicol praises Thiago Silva's impact on Chelsea's defense, and calls out Timo Werner's miss vs. Rennes.

Blues in talks over Silva extension

Chelsea have already entered into talks to try to extend defender Thiago Silva's contract, Tuttomercatoweb reports.

Silva, who signed only a one-year deal at Stamford Bridge, is starting to prove why he's still such a valued commodity after producing a string of strong performances for the Blues.

Chelsea are in negotiations with his representatives, with the hope being that he will extend until 2022, cementing his status as one of the most important Chelsea signings in recent memory.

Tap-ins

- RB Leipzig are hoping to edge to the front of the line in the race to sign Dominik Szoboszlai, Football Insider reports. Arsenal have made a handful of attempts to sign the Hungary international in the past, but Leipzig believe they can gain an advantage by signing him and subsequently loaning him back to RB Salzburg.

- Calciomercato is reporting that Tottenham, alongside Napoli, are once again interested in trying to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta. Jose Mourinho has his eyes set on a new striker, and even though he already has a parade of strong attacking stars at his disposal, it's always nice to have some more competition.