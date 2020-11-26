Shaka Hislop doesn't think Jurgen Klopp should be too concerned with Liverpool's loss vs. Atalanta. (1:00)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Liverpool make an offer for Schuurs

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is considering dropping into the transfer market in a bid to provide cover for injured defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, and Corriere dello Sport believes Klopp has submitted a bid for Ajax centre-back Perr Schuurs.

The Italian newspaper believes Klopp has offered £27 million for Schuurs, who has stepped up for Ajax since the sale of Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus.

Schuurs has a similar playing style to that of De Ligt and his presence could provide Liverpool with further options as they look to defend their title without two of the main central defenders.

Schuurs is reportedly a priority for Klopp, despite his stance that Joel Matip could enjoy an injury-free run to the end of the season.

It's believed that Ajax would be prepared to sell for the amount Liverpool have offered.

Liverpool will look to remedy their defensive crisis in January with the signing of Ajax centre-back Perr Schuurs. Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Giroud tempting for London rivals

Inter Milan aren't the only club interested in signing Olivier Giroud, with Tottenham and West Ham United also keen on landing the in-demand Chelsea striker.

The Daily Mail claims that Giroud is willing to leave the Blues in the January transfer window in an effort to improve his chances of playing for France at next year's Euros.

And despite Frank Lampard insisting the Frenchman has a part to play at Stamford Bridge, Spurs and West Ham see the striker as the perfect player to bolster their own attacking options.

Giroud was expected to leave Chelsea in the summer, but now, after falling behind Timo Werner in the pecking order, he could have his pick of new opportunities in January.

As well as the two London clubs, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami also are monitoring his situation.

Barca candidate rules out Neymar signing

Potential Barcelona president Toni Freixa has declared he wouldn't attempt to sign Neymar if he won the election.

Neymar has been linked with a return to Camp Nou ever since he left for Paris in 2017. And talking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Freixa admitted his focus would be on the team as a collective, not one single superstar.

Freixa also said he didn't feel Neymar was among the best players in Europe anymore.

Neymar has scored 73 goals in 93 games since joining Paris Saint-Germain and formed part of a formidable attack during his four seasons at Barcelona.

The Barcelona presidential election will take place on Jan. 24.

Tap-ins

- The Sun believe Rangers are favourites to sign free agent Jack Wilshere. The 28-year-old has posted pictures of himself training in the same facility used by Steven Gerrard's side during the last winter break, which has sent Gers fans into a spin about a potential move for the former Arsenal man. Wilshere was pictured working hard in Dubai, and Gerrard might feel his side needs more options as it continues to challenge for the Scottish title while also competing in Europe.

- Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, according to La Razon in Spain. The 21-year-old Nigerian player has caught the eye of and so far also impressed Chelsea, Wolves, Leicester City and Everton, as well as rivals United and Liverpool. Chukwueze can play on either wing and has been in fine form for the past two seasons, but he has a £80m release clause and is contracted until 2023.