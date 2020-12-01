LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea in 'pole position' to sign Alaba

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Chelsea in 'pole position' to sign Alaba

Every big club in Europe has been linked with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba as he looks set to leave the club on a free transfer next summer after failing to agree a new contract.

Alaba, 28, is one of the world's best in his position and Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are among those who have been touted to have interest in the Austria international. Now AS reports that Chelsea are in "pole position" to land him.

He's allowed to start talking to clubs outside Germany in January with a view to a move in the summer, though Bayern might be keen to offload him during the transfer window if they can persuade a club to stump up some cash.

Chelsea already spent over £220m on new players in the last transfer window, so don't expect a move in January. But the report states that manager Frank Lampard is keen to add Alaba to his squad.

09.51 GMT: Despite selling Donny van de Beek (€45m), Hakim Ziyech (€40m) and Sergino Dest (€21m) in a transfer market hit by the COVID-19 pandemic this summer, Ajax are still teeming with quality young players.

The Dutch masters of talent development sit comfortably at the top of the Eredivisie (having dropped just three points from their 10 games so far) and are still in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout phase of the Champions League, if they can pick up points in their remaining games against Liverpool and Atalanta in Group D.

It's no wonder that clubs continue to keep a close eye on the talent on show in Amsterdam. So here are the young players set to become Ajax's next big stars.

09.20 GMT: ICYMI - Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed he turned down a €250m bid from Inter Milan for Lionel Messi in 2006 and said he can be the person to convince the forward to sign a contract extension.

"Messi wanted to leave because he was very disappointed with how [the previous board] treated him," Laporta said in a news conference on Monday. "If there had been elections earlier, maybe we would not be in this situation.

"But Messi loves Barca and I know that he will give us the chance to have a conversation to help him decide the best for him and for Barca -- although we've not spoken yet.

"I know he has offers from other clubs, but he always has. [Former Inter owner Massimo] Moratti wanted to pay €250m for him in 2006 and I said no.

"Messi and his family are happy here, in Catalonia, they like the life they have in Barcelona, in Castelldefels. It's not a question of money, we just have to be up to scratch as a club.

08.30 GMT: Nicolas Otamendi has apologised to Benfica fans for the mistakes he has made since his arrival at the club in the summer from Manchester City.

In Benfica's 2-1 league win at Maritimo on Monday, the Argentina international's poor backpass was intercepted by Rodrigo Pinho, who beat the Benfica goalkeeper.

Otamendi, 32, wrote on Instagram: "Sorry and Thanks are the words I take at the end of this game����. I'm sorry to all Benfica fans for this start, and thank you ... thanks to my teammates who are always with me and who supported me from the first to the last minute. I will work even harder to improve."

However, Benfica coach Jorge Jesus said he still has full confidence in the veteran centre-back: "It's true that it was an individual error but that's part of the game. It's true that we can't commit these type of mistakes. But this is part of their profession. My confidence in Otamendi is the same as when we went acquired him."

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Quartet of big clubs eye Bogarde

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan are all watching Melayro Bogarde, according to Sport.

The Hoffenheim defender is highly rated, and it seems as though Barca are the keenest on him, following injuries to Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto, as well as fitness concerns around Samuel Umtiti.

Bogarde's contract comes to an end in June 2021, so Hoffenheim will have to negotiate a move in January to avoid losing him for free.

There may be a scramble for the teenager if that agreement does not come about.

Tagliafico's new contract won't put off Inter Milan

Nicolas Tagliafico may be set to extend his contract with Ajax, but that won't ward off any potential suitors, according to Calciomercato.

It has been suggested that any contract renewal will only bring about a one-year extension to Tagliafico's deal that is set to end in 2022.

The 28-year-old has been targeted by various clubs for months, with Internazionale being one of those. Inter actually made an approach for the left-back in the summer, and will reportedly make another move at the end of the season, with Ajax potentially decreasing their €25m valuation of the Argentina international.

Arsenal to move for Konate

Arsenal are set to move for RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Gunners had previously been looking at his defensive partner, Dayot Upamecano, but withdrew because of the transfer fee the Bundesliga club were demanding.

The deal for Konate still won't be cheap though, as Leipzig are set to hold out on negotiations until the summer and ask for €60m.

The north London club will reportedly make an opening offer in the coming weeks, with Mikel Arteta keen on adding the Frenchman to his ailing defence.

Tap-ins

- Manchester City's move for Estudiantes winger Dario Sarmiento is imminent, according to El Dia. City have dipped into South America to recruit young talent many times in the past, and it seems as though they will do so again with the 17-year-old. The player is set to stay at Estudiantes until the summer of 2021 before making the move to Manchester.

- Olympique Lyonnais are looking to sign Zurich winger Tosin Aiyegun, according to Le10Sport. The French outfit are looking at long-term acquisitions, and the 22-year-old is among those being considered. No concrete offers have been made so far, however.