The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Brighton's White in the three-way tug-of-war

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are among the clubs considering a move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White, according to Sky Sports.

White, 23, has been an ever present for Brighton in the Premier League this season, playing all 10 matches so far, and his performances have seen him attract admiring glances across the division.

White enjoyed a successful loan spell at Leeds United last season and he was linked with a permanent £25 million move to Elland Road, but he returned to the south coast in the summer and has excelled on the big stage.

White committed to the club on a four-year deal and has slotted seamlessly into Brighton's back three alongside Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster, but it is believed the right offer could still see him depart.

Liverpool were also rumoured to be interested in signing him in the summer, but no offer materialised.

Barca target Felipe to ease defensive woes

Barcelona are experiencing a defensive injury crisis following injuries to Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet, and AS believes they've identified Atletico Madrid's Felipe as a possible solution.

Barca's technical department has identified the need for two central defenders in January and while Manchester City's Eric Garcia remains a top priority, Atletico outcast Felipe could fill the other hole.

Felipe joined Diego Simeone's men from Porto last season but, after working his way into the side before the pandemic, has hardly figured this season.

Barcelona would be looking to sign him either on a permanent deal or a six-month loan, but his departure could leave Atletico short in defence if they were to let him go.

Atletico are still in contention for three competitions and injury to any of their three first-choice defenders could see Felipe required to step in.

Giroud can add Juve to his list of admirers

Olivier Giroud's future at Chelsea remains unclear but his list of would-be suitors continues to grow, with Juventus now heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman, according to Calciomercato.

Juventus are looking for cover and competition for Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata, and Giroud not only provides that he also offers them something different to what they already have.

Giroud has been on the radar for a number of Italian clubs including Internazionale, with Antonio Conte keen to reunite with a player he worked with while manager of Chelsea.

Juve's main problem will be convincing the 34-year-old that he'll get enough game time. On the bench at Chelsea, Giroud is targeting first-team starts as he looks to secure his place in the French squad for Euro 2021.

Tap-ins

- Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is looking to take Gunners defender William Saliba on loan at Nice in January, reports BUT!. Saliba had been hoping to secure a loan move back to former club Saint-Etienne, but Nice are in need of defensive cover and Saliba, a French under-20 international, could be the perfect candidate.

- Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has been linked with a move to both Manchester City and Leicester City in recent weeks and, though he has recently signed a new deal at Ajax, the Daily Mail reports that he has an agreement in place that means he can leave if a suitable offer comes in.