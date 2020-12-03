Transfer Talk: AC Milan's Calhanoglu nears move to Manchester United?

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Calhanoglu move to Manchester draws nearer

Manchester United's hopes of signing AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu appear to have taken a positive turn.

- January transfer preview: Messi to City? Sancho to United?

It had already been suggested that United had a 90% chance of signing Calhanoglu on a free transfer in January, but now Sky Germany are reporting that there are no advanced negotiations about a contract extension between Calhanoglu and Milan.

They believe all the signs point to a move to Old Trafford and that several conversations have been held between the Red Devils and the player's entourage.

However, they believe the financial aspects are still to be clarified. Moreover, United have to work out where Calhanoglu might fit into the team given the form of talisman Bruno Fernandes.

Juve consider move for Umtiti

Juventus are exploring the opportunity of signing Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti, according to both Mundo Deportivo and Calciomercato.

The defender is close to a return to action for the first time since the start of the season, but he might still miss out on an immediate place in Barca's starting line-up.

Barcelona are missing several first-team central defenders including Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Ronald Araujo, and so they would seemingly relish the return of a player who has first-team experience.

However, Juve have defensive troubles of their own and Giorgio Chiellini in particular appears to be edging closer to retirement.

Juve have identified Umtiti as just one option of many, which also include Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Nikola Milenkovic and David Alaba.

Camavinga race down to Real, Utd

Juventus have ruled themselves out of the race to sign Stade Rennes' in-demand midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, reports Calciomercato.

Juve don't have the budget to sign Camavinga in January and so if he is to leave Rennes, it won't be to Turin. Camavinga has been a regular for Rennes since first playing for the team aged 16, and now aged 18, he appears to be one of Europe's hottest prospects.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has long expressed his interest in the midfielder, whose price could be set to drop in January. Camavinga could cost €30m cheaper than Rennes were asking for in the summer, yet a potential change of agent could further complicate things. Camavinga is believed to be looking to seek new guidance as he looks to secure a move in 2021.

Manchester United are also said to be interested in the youngster.

Tap-ins

- Newcastle United are considering a loan move for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams in January, according to the Newcastle Chronicle. Williams can play in either full-back position, and such flexibility would be a huge advantage for Magpies boss Steve Bruce. Bruce has an excellent relationship with United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan, and is best placed to land a player who recently signed a contract extension at Old Trafford until 2024.

- Leicester City could reignite their interest in Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho, according to Spanish outlet La Razon. They claim that Betis are looking to use money earned from any sale of the midfielder to strengthen their own squad in key areas. Carvalho, who plays in a defensive midfield role and who could challenge Wilfred Ndidi and Nampalys Mendy, could cost around £25m.

- FC Cologne are trying to prise 19-year-old forward Joshua Zirkzee away on loan from Bayern Munich, according to Calciomercato. Zirkzee is highly thought of at Bayern and so any departure would be a temporary one, while Zikrzee himself would likely relish the chance to play more games after featuring three times this season. Zirkzee was close to a loan move to Dutch side Feyenoord in the summer.