LIVE Transfer Talk: Chilwell success key to Chelsea plans for Rice

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Chilwell success key to Chelsea plans for Rice

The Telegraph is reporting that Ben Chilwell's performances could serve as an important factor in Chelsea potentially signing Declan Rice.

Blues boss Frank Lampard personally pushed for the Leicester City left-back's £50 million move to Stamford Bridge this summer, for a price that some considered to be too high.

But Chilwell has so far performed well in shoring up Chelsea's defensive issues. Therefore, Lampard's position to convince Chelsea's front office to go for Rice has been strengthened as Chilwell continues to impress and could see the board sanction another big-money move.

West Ham United star Rice, who was a youth player at Chelsea, has been regularly linked with a move away from London Stadium. While he clearly loves being the focal point of the Hammers' starting XI, there's always a chance he could leave if his £80m price tag is met.

LIVE BLOG

09.19 GMT: Some big-name players will be available on a free transfer in 2021 if they don't put pen to paper soon.

Here are 10 top players who can be picked up for nothing -- and can start to negotiate with other clubs in January -- with the help of Transfermarkt. Including:

- Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

- David Alaba (Bayern Munich)

- Sergio Aguero (Man City)

08.30 GMT: Chelsea are expected to listen to offers for Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori in January as head coach Frank Lampard seeks to reduce the number of centre-backs at the club, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

Both players almost left the club in the summer. Tottenham and West Ham United enquired about Rudiger while sources told ESPN on Sept. 8 that Everton were in advanced talks to sign Tomori on loan.

However, both deals collapsed as Rudiger, who was reluctant to play for another club in London, stayed despite a late offer from Roma.

Chelsea delayed allowing Tomori to leave and the player opted to stay and fight for his place amid a late loan bid from West Ham.

play 1:01 Arteta struggling to sort out Arsenal's problems Steve Nicol believes Arsenal players have reverted to their mentality prior to Mikel Arteta's arrival.

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle)

Liverpool, Arsenal seek Brighton star

Liverpool and Arsenal are both considering a move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma, talkSPORT reports.

The two English juggernauts could make their move as early as the January transfer window and, after a strong start to the campaign with the Seagulls, Brighton are aware of the challenge they face to keep him.

Bissouma, 24, has been at the Amex Stadium since signing from Lille in 2018 -- and now, he's ready to take a step up into European competition.

Toffees to take on Toney?

Everton have set their sights on trying to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, Calciomercato reports.

The Bees have been the target for many Premier League clubs over the course of the last few months, especially since they failed to gain promotion to the top flight.

While Toney wasn't initially viewed as someone that was on the radar of Premier League sides, it does appear as if the Toffees have taken a real interest in him -- and right in time for the Jaunary transfer window.

Tap-ins

- Calciomercato is reporting that Paris Saint-Germain have joined AC Milan in trying to sign Ozan Kabak. The Schalke 04 centre-back has long been viewed as one of the most exciting defenders in European football, and while Milan were the frontrunners to sign him, the finances of PSG could now swing things in their favour.

- Newcastle United are one of many European clubs in the running to sign Fikayo Tomori on loan, Goal reports. With Tomori's chances in the Chelsea first team having been reduced significantly in recent months, the Magpies believe they could offer him a route out -- if only temporarily. Either way, though, it doesn't appear as if his long-term future will be at Stamford Bridge.