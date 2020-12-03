Transfer Talk: Chelsea's plot for Rice rests on Chilwell's play

Shaka Hislop tries to justify his latest power rankings against some heavy pushback from Don Hutchison. (4:16)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Lampard's plan for Rice rests on Chilwell

The Telegraph is reporting that Ben Chilwell's perfomance could serve as an important factor in Chelsea potentially signing Declan Rice.

Blues boss Frank Lampard personally pushed for Chilwell's £50 million move to Stamford Bridge, a price that some observers noted as a bit high for the ex-Leicester City left-back.

But he has so far performed well in shoring up Chelsea's defensive issues. Therefore, Lampard's position to convince the front office to go for Rice would be strengthened as Chilwell continues to impess.

West Ham United star Rice, who was a youth player at Chelsea, has been regularly linked with a move away from London Stadium. While he clearly loves being the focal point of the operation within the Hammers' starting XI, there's always a chance he could leave if another clubs agrees to the £80m price tag.

Reds, Gunners seek Brighton star

Liverpool and Arsenal are both considering a move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma, talkSPORT reports.

The two English juggernauts could make their move as early as the January transfer window and after a strong start to the campaign with the Seagulls, even Brighton themselves will acknowledge the challenge that they face.

Bissouma, 24, has been at the Amex Stadium since signing from Lille in 2018 -- and now, he's ready to take a step up into European competition.

Toffees to take on Toney?

Everton have set their sights on trying to sign Brentford's Ivan Toney, Calciomercato reports.

The Bees have been the target for many Premier League clubs over the course of the last few months, especially since they failed to gain promotion to the top flight.

While Toney wasn't initially viewed as someone that was on the radar of Premier League sides, it does appear as if the Toffees have taken a real interest in him -- and right in time for the Jaunary transfer window.

Tap-ins

- Calciomercato is reporting that Paris Saint-Germain have joined AC Milan in trying to sign Ozan Kabak. The Schalke 04 centre-back has long since been viewed as one of the most exciting defenders in European football, and while Milan were the frontrunners to sign him, the finances of PSG could now swing things in their favour.

- Newcastle United are one of many European clubs in the running to sign Fikayo Tomori on loan, Goal reports. With Tomori's place in the Chelsea's first team being reduced significantly in recent months, the Magpies believe they could offer him a route out -- if only temporarily. Either way, though, it doesn't appear as if his long-term future will be at Stamford Bridge.