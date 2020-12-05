Transfer Talk: Chelsea's Kante, Giroud on Inter Milan boss Conte's radar

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Conte in for Giroud and Kante

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Blues duo N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud, according to Tuttosport.

Inter Milan manager Conte signed Giroud at Chelsea just months before he left the club to join Inter Milan, while the Italian won the Premier League title at Stamford Bridge with Kante in his midfield. And now he wants to bring the duo to Serie A to help him win the league in Italy.

Giroud had dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea but has scored five goals in a week -- including one in a win over Leeds on Saturday -- that could see him stay in west London. Giroud's deal runs out at the end of the current season, and his decision to move or not could depend on whether he can continue to start under Frank Lampard.

Kante has two and a half years left on his contract and Chelsea would be reluctant to sell the midfielder, who forms a key part of Lampard's midfield.

PSG enter talks to keep Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain in recent months, but PSG sporting director Leonardo believes the club is making good progress to keep him, writes LeSport10.

Mbappe's contract in Paris ends in 2022, and despite interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, among others, Leonardo is confident the Frenchman will sign an extension.

Mbappe continues to be linked with Real Madrid in particular, with some papers this weekend suggesting that a PSG move for Lionel Messi could spark Mbappe's exit to Spain.

However, Leonardo says talks between the French champions and Mbappe's representatives have begun, and that there could be a future for him in the French capital after all.

Juventus wants Alaba for €15m

David Alaba's contract at Bayern Munich is set to expire in June in 2021, and Juventus are keen to sign him, according to Calciomercato.

Alaba has been linked with a host of clubs as the January transfer window approaches, with Juve rumoured to be among those at the top of the list.

Juventus are looking for a replacement for Giorgio Chiellini, and Austrian Alaba represents the perfect option to slot into the left-hand side of the centre of defence.

Alaba is allowed to approach non-German sides from January about a pre-contract agreement for the end of the season, unless Juventus are willing to pay to land him sooner. That would cost Juve around €15 million, and so it depends on whether they want to take their chances and battle against the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid for Alaba's services next summer, or pay over the odds to sign him ahead of schedule.

Tap-ins

- AC Milan are looking to sign defender Matteo Lovato for €20m, according to Calciomercato. The Verona centre-back has impressed the Rossoneri and appears to be on Paolo Maldini's wanted list for January. Juventus and Inter Milan are also said to be interested in the 20-year-old. Milan are also keeping tabs on Schalke's 20-year-old centre-back Ozan Kabak, as well.

- There have been rumblings that Europe's biggest clubs could be looking to prise Bruno Fernandes away from Manchester United less than a year after he moved to Old Trafford, but tonight The Sun reports that Manchester United are set to double his money. Fernandes had already signed a five-year deal when he joined from Sporting Lisbon, but such has been his impact at United that United chiefs are set to begin talks with him that would see his weekly wage rise to £200,000 a week, and close the lid on any rumours of him moving on.