The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Man Utd want Trippier from Atletico

Manchester United could be set for a shock move for Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier in January, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ole Gunnar Solkjaer is believed to be looking to bolster his defensive options and England international Trippier tops the list, but he may find the former Burnley man a tricky player to prise away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Trippier is contracted to La Liga leaders Atletico until 2022 and such has been his consistency this season -- he has started all 10 games for far in La Liga -- that Diego Simeone is keen to extend his contract.

The former Manchester City youth player joined Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 for £20 million, and he now appears to be reaching peak form.

08.48 GMT: AC Milan are waiting for the right time to approach Zlatan Ibrahimovic in order to discuss a contract extension.

Ibrahimovic, 39, has scored 10 goals in six Serie A appearances for the Rossoneri this season. The Swedish forward, who returned to MIlan for a second spell in January, is tied to the Rossoneri until June.

"Ibra is now with us and we haven't spoken about renewing his contract," AC Milan sporting director Frederic Massara said. "We will do so at the right time. It will depend a lot on his state of mind and what he wants. So far, he has proved that he wants to remain here. I think Milan is giving him a lot in terms of motivation. We hope to have him with us for a long time."

Ibrahimovic recently said he is still eager to continue playing. When asked last week about retirement, he told Sky: "I have no fear, but I know what awaits me. I'm not ready to hang it up, I feel too good. I will play at this level provided I can continue to give something. If I can't manage, I don't want it. That is why in January, I signed a six-month contract so that I could be honest with them and with myself. I didn't know if after those six months I would continue."

08.00 GMT: Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez has agreed to terminate his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced on Sunday.

Jese, who had a contract with the Ligue 1 giants until June 2021, scored two goals in a total of 18 appearances in all competitions for PSG since arriving at the club in the summer of 2016 from Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old failed to break into PSG's squad and was loaned to UD Las Palmas, Stoke City, Real Betis and Sporting Lisbon during his four years at the club.

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd): Ozil eyes move next summer

Mezut Ozil believes he will earn a move to another top club next summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Ozil, 32, has been frozen out at Arsenal by Mikel Arteta and doesn't feature in their squad either to play in the Premier League or Champions League.

Ozil had admitted that he wants to stay at the club and fight for his place and that he doesn't want to leave in January. However, his wages are believed to be the main reason why other clubs have yet to come in for him.

His contract expires next summer, and he is determined to kickstart his career when he becomes a free agent.

Ozil hopes there will be strong interest in him and that he will be an attractive signing for another top-flight club. He will, no doubt, have to take a pay cut.

Conte closes in on young Brazilian signing

Inter Milan are looking to strengthen their squad for the end of the current campaign as well as next season, and Sky Sports Italy believe Antonio Conte is eyeing young Brazilian striker Marcos Paulo.

Marcos Paulo's contract at Fluminese expires at the end of the campaign and so Inter could sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January so that he can move to the San Siro next summer.

The player, who has represented Portugal at the youth levels, has already caught the eye of a number of Italian clubs, namely Parma and Torino in the summer, but it appears to be Inter who have made the first, and boldest move.

He has scored three goals already this season, including a brace this weekend against Atletico Paranaense. The 19-year-old can play on either wing as well as in attack.

Tap-ins

- Should Manchester United's aforementioned move for Trippier prove unsuccessful, they have a plan B up their sleeve in the form of Real Madrid defender Lucas Vazquez. Defensa Central believe United are set to make a bid of £15m as they look to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Vazquez has become a key player for Zinedine Zidane this season in the right-back position after starting life as a winger.

- Sami Khedira is proving popular in England, according to Calciomercato. Premier League side Everton have been linked with the Germany international in recent weeks, but he's also become a target for not one but three Championship clubs including Watford, Bournemouth and Norwich City. The 33-year-old is entering the final six months of his contract at Juventus and the Italians are keen to offload him in January in order to save themselves €3m in wages.