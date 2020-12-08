LIVE Transfer Talk: Arsenal, Spurs battle for Milan midfielder Kessie

Craig Burley explains why Arsenal not having an organisational leader on the field causes them to lose games. (1:37)

TOP STORY: Arsenal, Spurs battle for Milan's Kessie

AC Milan are aware of the interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for star man Franck Kessie, Calciomercato reports.

Kessie, 23, has turned out to be one of Milan's most vital players so far this season as they continue to pursue a surprising league title following a strong start to the campaign.

The Ivory Coast international is contracted to the club until June 2022, but with the Gunners and Spurs lingering, he may not last that long.

Milan are said to have placed a valuation of €40m-€45m on Kessie although, in all likelihood, any potential offer may need to exceed €50m for them to be on board.

LIVE BLOG

10.32 GMT: Paul Pogba's agent has put his client back in the news again, but is there any future for the midfielder at Man United?

09.43 GMT: Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez has caught the eye of Manchester United, says Defensa Central.

Vazquez, 29, is versatile enough to play either winger or right wing-back and could provide some competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Madrid are reportedly willing to consider offers of around €15m for the Spain international.

09.24 GMT: Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has been frustrated by his limited playing time since joining the Spanish giants from Juventus this summer.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has started in the club's five Champions League games but has only made one La Liga start.

"I also don't understand why I'm in this situation," Pjanic told Gazzetta Dello Sport. "It's clear that I want to play a lot more. I know I can give a lot and when the coach has played me, I've played good games. I can't do any more than that. I train and I'm ready.

"I'm not satisfied and I can't be. In my career I have never accepted the idea of not playing. It's a delicate situation.

"My nine years in Italy were beautiful and I honestly miss Italy. I've had important seasons at Roma and Juventus. Now I have this new challenge at the biggest club in the world and I have to get back into contention."

08.41 GMT: Italian striker Mario Balotelli signed for Italian Serie B side Monza on a free transfer on Monday.

The former Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan and Liverpool forward has been without a team since leaving relegated Brescia at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Ambitious Monza were promoted as Serie C champions last season and are owned by former AC Milan and Italian national Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who signed Balotelli twice for the Rossoneri.

They sit ninth in Serie B and are managed by former Milan midfielder and boss Cristian Brocchi. Among his teammates at Monza, Balotelli will find Kevin-Prince Boateng and Gabriel Paletta, who he played alongside at Milan.

08.00 GMT: Paul Pogba's career at Manchester United "is over," according to his agent Mino Raiola.

United have triggered a one-year extension in Pogba contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2022 but in an interview with Tuttosport, Raiola has revealed the midfielder has no intention to committing his future to the club and wants to leave in January.

"It's over between Manchester United and Pogba," said Raiola in the interview released on Monday. "No point beating around the bush, it's better to speak clearly, look forward and not waste time looking for people to blame: Paul is unhappy at Manchester United.

"He is unable to express himself as is expected from him. He needs a change of club; a change of scenery.

"He has a contract which runs out in a year and a half -- in the summer of 2022 -- but I believe the best solution for everyone is that he leaves in the next transfer window.

"Otherwise, United know well the risk of losing him for nothing, given at the moment the player has no intention of extending his contract. If someone doesn't understand this, they understand little or nothing about football.

"In any case, they can all blame me if next summer Paul leaves."

play 1:00 Laurens: Mbappe will dominate for the next 10 years Julien Laurens believes Kylian Mbappe will be the next generational player once Messi and Ronaldo retire.

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle)

Mbappe resumes talks with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has resumed contract negotiations with the club, RMC Sport reports.

The World Cup winner's contract takes him through until 2022 but with two meetings occurring in the last few days, the wheels appear to be in motion for Mbappe to stay even longer in the French capital.

Mbappe reportedly wants some guarantees from the club, with one of them being that they will continue to compete and go far in the UEFA Champions League. He has been linked with both Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Liverpool seek new Fabinho deal

The Guardian is reporting that Liverpool are hoping to extend Fabinho's contract.

The impressive midfielder-turned-centre-back's deal is set to run until 2023, but as he continues to thrive at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp wants lock him down with terms that would keep him on Merseyside until at least 2025, or perhaps even 2026.

Liverpool have been forced to deal with a host of injury problems so far this season but Fabinho's versatility has been key and he has been one of the club's shining lights in their pursuit of a second straight Premier League title.

Tap-ins

- On-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Patrick Cutrone is ready to say goodbye to Fiorentina, Calciomercato reports. The 22-year-old ex-AC Milan player hasn't quite been able to find the consistency he wanted since returning to Italy. However, Serie A sides Bologna and Parma could be looking to further extend his stay in Serie A once the January window opens.

- Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he is under no pressure to let £71m goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga go in January, while he is not yet thinking about plans to let midfielder Billy Gilmour, 19, leave on loan in January.