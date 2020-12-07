Transfer Talk: Mbappe to spurn Madrid move and stay at PSG

How likely is it that Real Madrid crash out of UCL? (1:32)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Mbappe resumes talks with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has resumed contract negotiations with the club, RMC Sport reports.

The World Cup winner's contract takes him through until 2022 but with two meetings occurring in the last few days, the wheels appear to be in motion for Mbappe to potentially stay even longer in the French capital.

Mbappe reportedly wants some guarantees from the club, with one of them being that they will continue to compete and go far in the UEFA Champions League. He has been tied to move to clubs Real Madrid and Liverpool.

North London battle for Milan's Kessie

AC Milan are aware of the interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for star man Franck Kessie, Calciomercato reports.

Kessie has turned out to be one of Milan's most vital players so far this season as they continue to pursue a surprising league title following a strong start to the campaign.

He is currently contracted to the club until June 2022, but with the Gunners and Spurs lingering, he may not last that long.

Milan are said to have placed a valuation of €40-45 million on Kessie although, in all likelihood, any potential offer may need to exceed €50m for them to be on board.

Liverpool seek new Fabinho deal

The Guardian is reporting that Liverpool are hoping to extend Fabinho's contract with the club.

The impressive midfielder turned centre-back's current deal is set to run all the way through until 2023, but as he continues to thrive at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp wants lock him down with terms that would keep him on Merseyside until at least 2025 or perhaps even 2026.

Liverpool have been forced to deal with a parade of injury problems so far this season but through it all, Fabinho is considered to have been one of their shining lights in their pursuit of a second straight Premier League title.

Tap-ins

- On-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Patrick Cutrone is ready to say goodbye to Fiorentina, Calciomercato reports. The 22-year-old ex-AC Milan player hasn't quite been able to find the consistency he wanted since returning to Italy. However, Serie A sides Bologna and Parma could be looking to further extend his stay in Serie A once the January window opens.

- West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Fulham are among those eyeing ex-Spurs prospect Marcus Edwards, according to Teamtalk. The 22-year-old winger has flourished at Portuguese side Vitoria Guiamares this season, with a possible return to English football a possibility next season.