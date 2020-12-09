Transfer Talk: Pogba back to Juventus chatter starting to intensify

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Pogba to Juve rumours heating up

When talk about Paul Pogba starts, it usually snowballs into a big discussion point due to how much interest there is around his name.

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmieri has suggested that Manchester United will receive a swap offer from Juventus in January, which would see winger Paulo Dybala move the other way to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, as tweeted by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Juventus sport director Fabio Paratici also had some interesting comments to Mediaset regarding the France World Cup winner.

Paratici, Juventus sport director: "We know so well the value of Paul Pogba. We also know his price, so we will see what happens". 🇫🇷 #Juve #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2020

Pogba, who played at Juve between 2012-16, seems unhappy with his current situation at United with agent Mino Raiola telling Tuttosport on Monday that "I can say that it's over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United."

Trio of big clubs circling for Lazio's Correa

Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are all looking at Lazio's Joaquin Correa, according to Calciomercato.

The Argentine scored in Lazio's 2-2 draw on Tuesday, helping the club reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2000. Both Juventus and Atletico have looked at the 26-year-old in the past, and it seems they have not gone off him, while Milan's interest will grow further if Hakan Calhanoglu leaves.

It is suggested within the report that any side who signs Correa will need to pay a fee of €50m - €55m.

Juventus and Milan join race for Rudiger

It has already been mentioned that Barcelona are chasing Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, but it seems they may have competition from Juventus and AC Milan.

That is according to information from Calciomercato, which writes that Juventus want the Germany international due to injuries suffered, while Milan don't feel they have an alternative to Simon Kjaer.

Chelsea are believed to be looking for €18 million for Rudiger, but there may be room for negotiation on that price. After failing to land a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, it seems as though Rudiger will have plenty of options when the January transfer window comes around.

-- There have been plenty of reports around Christian Eriksen's potential departure from Internazionale. However, Calciomercato is suggesting that the Dane isn't the only man who could be leaving the San Siro.

The report has learned that Radja Nainggolan is wanted by Cagliari but could still join a different club, Matias Vecino may also be available and that Andrea Pinamonti is likely to be loaned out or used in a deal to bring someone else in.

-- Premier League-linked Jonathan Tah has admitted that he is open to a move to England. The Bayer Leverkusen centre-back told Goal and SPOX: "The Premier League appeals to me, it has always been like that. I always had the feeling that my style of play would suit England well.

"The physicality of the league and the need to think quickly are qualities that suit my game. Opinions differ as to which league is the best in the world - for me it's the Premier League."

-- Could defender Emily Sonnett be the nest USWNT player to make the move to England?

The Athletic's Meg Linehan reports that clubs in both in England and Germany have interest in Sonnett, with the defender's agent revealing that she currently has two offers on the table. Sonnett, 27, currently plays in Sweden with Kopparbergs/Goteborg FC.