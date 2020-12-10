Neymar getting 'better and better' at PSG after hat trick (1:05)

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Neymar, Mbappe 'both want to stay at PSG'

Paris Saint-Germain club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has declared his confidence that Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will stay at the club.

Speaking to RMC Sport after PSG's 5-1 Champions League group stage win over Istanbul Basaksehir, Al-Khelaifi made it clear that he believes both players want to stay in the French capital.

"We have begun to talk with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the discussions will remain confidential but I am very confident," Al-Khelaifi said. "They both want to stay with us at PSG."

Mbappe has been long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, while Neymar turned heads last week when he said he'd like to be reunited with Lionel Messi next season.

But after Wednesday's match, Neymar said: "I'm very happy in Paris. I have no reason to leave here."

- When is the Champions League round-of-16 draw?

- Watch live games, replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

LIVE BLOG

08.00 GMT: Lucas Vazquez has admitted his Real Madrid future is "a complicated subject" with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

The winger, 29, impressed in Madrid's 2-0 Champions League win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday night, and has been a regular at right-back in recent weeks with Dani Carvajal out injured.

"I'm calm, we'll see what happens," Vazquez told Movistar after the game. "I focus on my work. In football sometimes it doesn't just depend on one party or the other. I'm happy to be at Madrid."

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle)

Tomori heading out on loan?

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori looks set to head out on loan during the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano reports.

While the club are actually quite happy that his long term future will still be at Stamford Bridge, there is a need for him to go out and get some minutes under his belt.

As such, the Blues will be exploring the possibility of a long-term loan deal.

Tomori, 22, has fallen down the pecking order in recent months but is seemingly still viewed as a viable option in the future for Frank Lampard.

Four Premier League clubs pursue Bailey

Four Premier League clubs will be keeping an eye on Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey moving forward, according to the Daily Mail.

Bailey is set to feature in Leverkusen's Europa League tie against Slavia Prague tomorrow with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Manchester United all planning on scouting him heading into the January transfer window.

At the age of just 23 he's rapidly turning into one of the most exciting wingers in Europe, and all four of these clubs have recognised that.

Tap-ins

- AC Milan could be interested in making a push to sign Mohamed Simakan, Calciomercato reports. The Strasbourg man has spent his entire career over in France but with Milan working hard to bring in another centre-back that can help them boost their Serie A title hopes, Simakan is a man of real interest at the San Siro.

- Benfica have entered the race to sign Boubakary Soumare, A Bola reports. The Lille sensation has caught the eye of many top clubs in the past including Manchester United and Liverpool after making a name for himself as a strong box-to-box midfield presence since his professional debut in 2017.