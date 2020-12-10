Stewart Robson says Manchester United have "no chance" of winning a Premier League title in the next two years. (1:16)

TOP STORY: Man United "huge admirers" of White

Manchester United have added Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ben White to their list of centre-back targets, reports the Manchester Evening News.

It is suggested that Raphael Varane and Dayot Upamecano, of Real Madrid and RB Leipzig, respectively, are the other names on the list.

The Red Devils are reportedly "huge admirers" of White, who spent last season on loan at Leeds United, as they prepare to bring in a centre-back in 2021.

There may be some competition for the 23-year-old's signature, as Liverpool and Leeds have also been linked.

Atalanta may sell Ilicic

Atalanta may be set to sell Josip Ilicic as soon as January, according to a report from Sky Sports Italia.

This comes after the striker appeared to back Alejandro Gomez in a disagreement between the Argentine and manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

The report says that Ilicic is not performing at the level he reached during his golden period abd may be allowed to leave Bergamo.

There is no indication that Gomez will be joining him in walking through the exit door.

Man United still interested in Grealish

As a part of The Athletic's mailbag feature, Laurie Whitwell was asked by one Manchester United fan whether the Red Devils still have an interest in Jack Grealish.

The journalist responded: "I believe they do. His new contract protects his value for Aston Villa, but Grealish still has admirers at United. Personally, I love his style."

The Aston Villa captain has built on his performances last season to earn himself a place in Gareth Southgate's England national team squad.

It seems as though the 25-year-old's stock is only set to rise further, so there may be a move expected from the Red Devils in the summer, following on from the club's previous attempts to sign him.

Tap-ins

- Fulham loanee Joachim Andersen has told Foot Mercato that he intends to return to Lyon once his spell with the Cottagers comes to an end. When asked about the possibility of staying at Craven Cottage, the Dane replied: "My goal is to have a good season with Fulham and help them stay in the Premier League. Then we will see my situation in Lyon this summer."

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are showing an interest in signing Mainz youngster Marlon Roos-Trujillo, reports Bild. The 17-year-old's contract comes to its culmination at the end of the season, but things could be complicated by laws associated with Brexit.