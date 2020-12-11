The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Man City join chase for Haaland

Bild's Christian Falk is reporting that Manchester City will try to sign Erling Haaland during the summer transfer window.

The Borussia Dortmund forward is widely considered to be one of the best strikers in world football, but it did seem as if City's priority was going after Lionel Messi once his Barcelona contract comes to an end next year.

Regardless of the pursuit of Messi, Pep Guardiola is very interested in the prospect of bringing Haaland to the Etihad, and the report says City are confident they can get their man even though his release clause does not go into effect until 2022.

Barcelona want Kamara

Barcelona are interested in making a move for Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara, Mundo Deportivo reports.

The 21-year-old has served as a strong presence at the back for the French club throughout the entire season, with many believing Manchester City would be the ones to go after a deal. As it turns out, though, Barca have looked at him as a potential arrival in the upcoming January window.

Ronald Koeman is determined to bring in a new centre-back, and if it isn't Eric Garcia, it could quite easily be Kamara.

Koeman to go after Ajax's Martinez?

Koeman could also be convinced to try and bring Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez to the Camp Nou, Sport reports.

As has been reported regularly, it isn't a secret that Koeman wants to mix things up at Barca, and it appears as if his efforts will be focused on the aforementioned defensive side of things.

Martinez isn't considered to be at the front of the queue in regards to the priority list, but if Koeman doesn't land his first choice, then there's a very good chance the Dutch giants will have a fight on their hands to keep hold of him.

Tap-ins

- Stephane Ruffier is set to leave Saint-Etienne, L'Equipe reports. The goalkeeper hasn't been in their regular plans since the start of the campaign, and it seems increasingly likely that the 34-year-old will be dismissed for "serious misconduct" -- forcing him to go on the hunt for a new team for the first time in nearly a decade.

- Sampdoria and Udinese are both interested in trying to sign former Chelsea star Jonathan Panzo, Goal reports. After initially coming through Chelsea's academy, Panzo went on to play for the likes of Monaco and Brugge before landing on a switch to Dijon back in the summer. Now, it already appears as if he could be on the move once again.