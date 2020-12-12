Transfer Talk: Everton join chase for Tottenham outcast Dele Alli

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Everton make push for Alli

Everton are ready to offer Tottenham Hotspur outcast Dele Alli a route out of the club, the Mirror reports.

Alli has been on the outside looking in at the starting XI in recent weeks, and while some believe he has a chance at working his way back into the team, he continues to be linked with a move away from north London.

Paris Saint-Germain have been the leading club that are in the mix to secure his signature, but Carlo Ancelotti is a known admirer and has emerged as the man now leading the chase to keep him in the Premier League.

Chelsea aim for five departures

Chelsea are aiming to find buyers for five players during the January transfer window, the Daily Express reports.

Chelsea transfer chief Marina Granovskaia is hoping to drum up interest in Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman, but is struggling to do so ahead of what is bound to be a competitive window next month.

The Blues are hoping to go in search of a deal for David Alaba, and the five aforementioned names could be used as makeweights in a move for the Austrian. Regardless, they are not part of the Blues' plans going forward.

AC Milan want Reynolds

AC Milan want to try to sign FC Dallas teenager Bryan Reynolds, Major League Soccer writer Tom Bogert reports.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from MLS in the past with Juventus being one of the interested parties, but it is only now that it seems a serious bid could be imminent.

Now, Milan, who are leading the charge in the Serie A title race, have made a serious push despite him starting less than two dozen games in his professional career so far.

Tap-ins

- Everton are planning on big signings moving forward, Marca reports. Farhad Moshiri, the majority shareholder in the club, is set to inject fresh cash at Goodison Park in the name of improving the squad on Merseyside. With low prices being set on a number of key players in the upcoming summer transfer window, Moshiri wants to take advantage.

- Sampdoria are interested in making a push to sign Fernando Llorente, Sky Sport Italia reports. The Napoli striker has been linked with a move away for a few months now with the belief being that the contact has already been made and talks will be made over the course of the next few weeks with Llorente going in search of regular first-team football.

- FC Dallas have made a push to sign Pumas star Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Record reports. Pumas are more than open to the idea of selling him, but only if they can find the right replacement, and on Dallas' side, the club looks to be going in search of some transfers that will revolutionise their push for an MLS title.