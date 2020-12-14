The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Inter, Juventus showing interest in Atletico's Felix

Joao Felix's frustration with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has alerted longtime admirers Internazionale and Juventus, according to Calciomercato.

The Portugal star seemed irked when Simeone took him off in Atleti's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday, fuelling speculation about the rapport between coach and player.

The Italian outlet claims that Felix has never fully established a relationship with Simeone and that could leave him tempted by a move.

Knowing they can't afford the €126 million that Atletico paid Benfica for Felix in 2019, Inter are prepared to offer striker Lautaro Martinez in exchange, while Juventus would make Paulo Dybala part of their deal.

09.20 GMT: ICYMI - Mesut Ozil is open to joining a club in Major League Soccer once his time at Arsenal comes to an end, sources told ESPN's James Olley. The 32-year-old will enter the final six months of his £350,000-a-week contract in January and will be free to negotiate directly with overseas clubs.

MLS sides D.C. United and LA Galaxy have been linked with a move for Ozil, while sources said David Beckham's Inter Miami are also among a host of other clubs in multiple countries monitoring the situation.

Ozil has not played for Arsenal since March 7 and was left out of the club's Premier League and Europa League squads by manager Mikel Arteta

08.38 GMT: Paulo Dybala says his priority is to remain at Juventus even though the club has yet to offer him an extension on his contract, which runs until June 2022.

Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici claimed that Dybala's contract extension was a priority for the club and that they were in negotiations. However, the Argentina forward says that has not been the case.

"There has been a lot of talk but unfortunately a lot has been said that is not true," the 27-year-old told Sky. "There are people that have spoken about things that are not like that.

My agent has been in Turin for a long time and has not been called [by Juventus]. That is why it upsets me when there is talk about money and figures that are made up. These are things that I have never spoken about, I never do. It would be nice for the truth to be told, to talk about numbers in the situation that we are in only puts people on me."

Dybala, nevertheless, insisted that his wish is to remain at Juve.

"I love Juventus," he said. "I've always said it [wants to stay]. I have a great rapport with the fans. I am very loyal to this club and people know what."

08.00 GMT: Dominik Szoboszlai is set to become the 18th player to join RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg, kicker reports.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with Arsenal, but Bundesliga side Leipzig led the race all the way and will reportedly make the deal official this week.

Following negotiations with their partner club, Leipzig will pay €20m for the Hungary international, who would be eligible to play for them in the knockout phase of this season's Champions League.

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

PSG to pip Arsenal to Aouar move

Arsenal are a mess, so it's only right that fans are keen for the club to sign new players. But while the Gunners missed out on Lyon's Houssem Aouar in the summer, now they could be set to miss out on him completely.

Paris Saint-Germain made their interest in Aouar known to Lyon a few months back, but they didn't have the means to secure a deal as his €60m valuation proved too much.

But with the 22-year-old midfielder's contract expiring in 2023, this summer may be the best time for Lyon to move him on and PSG are best placed to complete a deal according to RMC.

Simakan tops Milan's list of defensive targets

Calciomercato claims that Strasbourg's Mohamed Simakan tops their AC Milan's list of targets, with the Serie A leaders desperately looking for another centre-back in January.

Injuries have left Milan short in defence, who are also looking into the possibility of signing Juventus' Daniele Rugani if his loan spell at Stade Rennes comes to an early end.

Other players of interest are said to be Schalke 04's Ozan Kabak, Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic and Hellas Verona's Matteo Lovato.

Tap-ins

- Javier Pastore has a number of offers ahead of the January transfer window, according to Nicolo Schira. The Argentina midfielder hasn't played a single minute of football for AS Roma so far this term, but that has seemingly not put off potential suitors. There is said to be interest from MLS, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce also having asked for information from the agent of the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star.

- Various clubs across Europe are looking to sign Arnaud Kalimuendo, who is on loan at Lens from Paris Saint-Germain. That is according to Calciomercato, who have named AS Roma as one of the clubs keen to sign the 18-year-old. Roma's interest is reported to have come out of a working relationship between club legend Francesco Totti and the youngster.