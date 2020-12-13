Transfer Talk: Simeone troubles to force Joao Felix to leave Atletico for Italy?

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

Inter, Juve showing interest in Atleti's Felix

Joao Felix's frustration with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has tipped off longtime admirers Internazionale and Juventus, according to Calicomercato.

- Insider Notebook: Ozil eyes MLS; row over 'shameful' sandwich

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

The Portugal star seemed irked when Simeone took him off in Atleti's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday, fueling speculation about the rapport between coach and player.

The Italian outlet claims that Felix has never fully established a relationship with Simeone and that could leave him tempted by a move.

Knowing they can't afford the €120 million Atletico paid for Felix, Inter are prepared to offer Lautaro Martinez in exchange, while Juventus would make Paulo Dybala part of their deal.

Simakan tops Milan's list of defensive targets

Calciomercato claims that Strasbourg's Mohamed Simakan tops their AC Milan's list of targets with the Serie A leaders desperately looking for another centre-back in January.

Injuries have left Milan short in defence, who are also looking into the possibility of signing Juventus' Daniele Rugani if his loan spell at Stade Rennes comes to an early end.

Other players of interest are said to be Schalke 04's Ozan Kabak, Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic and Hellas Verona's Matteo Lovato.

Tap-ins

- Javier Pastore has a number of offers ahead of the January transfer window, according to Nicolo Schira. The Argentina midfielder hasn't actually played a single minute of football for AS Roma so far this term, but that has seemingly not put off potential suitors. There is said to be interest from MLS, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce also having asked for information from the agent of the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star.

- Various clubs across Europe are looking to sign Arnaud Kalimuendo, who is currently on loan at Lens from Paris Saint-Germain. That is according to Calciomercato, who has named AS Roma as one of the clubs who is keen to sign the 18-year-old. Roma's interest is said to have come out of a working relationship between club legend Francesco Totti and the youngster.