LIVE Transfer Talk: Isco out, Bale back in at Real Madrid?

The coronavirus pandemic made the summer transfer market unlike any before it, but there were still plenty of deals done, and you can check out the major ones here. The window might be closed across the top leagues in Europe, but here are the best rumours from around the globe.

TOP STORY: Isco out, Bale back in at Real Madrid?

There has been some interesting reports involving potential ins and outs at Real Madrid, with AS suggesting that Isco wants to leave the club in January and that Gareth Bale fancies a swansong season at the Bernabeu before moving away permanently.

AS is reporting that Isco wants to leave the club after being ostracised this season. He was benched for the past three games and that appears to be the last straw for a player keen to make an impact at Euro 2020 next summer for Spain. To do that, he needs to be playing, and so he seems set for a move in January.

Meanwhile, AS is also suggesting that Bale is keen to see out the final year of his contract at Madrid and return to the club when his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur comes to an end in the summer.

Bale is monitoring the managerial situation at the Bernabeu, and he thinks he might still have something to offer Real Madrid if Zinedine Zidane is replaced this summer.

09.54 GMT: Theo Hernandez has said he's playing the best football of his career and would like to "stay at AC Milan forever."

The former Real Madrid left back -- who joined Milan in July 2019 for €20m -- scored a brace, including a 91st minute equaliser, in a 2-2 draw with Parma on Sunday.

The 23-year-old now has three goals and two assists in eleven Serie A games this season, after scoring six times last campaign.

"I think I'm in the best moment of my career," Hernandez told El Transistor on Monday. "I went to Madrid very young. It's difficult when you don't get minutes... I can't imagine [going back], I'm really happy here. If I could, I'd stay at Milan forever."

09.17 GMT: Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams is a target for Southampton on loan next month, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Saints had wanted to bring in the England under-21 international before the start of the season, but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked the move.

Williams, 20, only made his first-team debut in September of last year but has since made 36 appearances for the club. However, his only two starts this season have come in the Carabao Cup with Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles ahead of him in the pecking order.

08.36 GMT: Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker has signed a new contract at Molineux, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Belgium international Dendoncker first joined the club on loan from Anderlecht in 2018, before making his deal permament for a £10.5m fee the following summer.

The 25-year-old has since scored six goals in 68 appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, as well as two goals in their run to the Europa League knockout phase last season.

Dendoncker has committed his future to the club until 2023, with an option for a further year after that.

08.00 GMT: Australia international midfielder James Troisi will play for his third A-League club in as many seasons after completing his switch from Adelaide United to Western Sydney Wanderers.

The Reds reluctantly released Troisi from the remainder of his contract on Monday, just two weeks out from the start of the A-League campaign.

Troisi has now linked up with new Wanderers boss Carl Robinson, who previously tried to sign him when he headed up MLS team Vancouver Whitecaps, on a two-season deal.

- A-League on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

Eriksen desperate for PSG move

We could finally see the Christian Eriksen saga come to an end in January, and if the Daily Star is to be believed, that spells bad news for Manchester United, with the Denmark international apparently holding out for a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United and Arsenal have both expressed their interest in the 28-year-old, who is set to leave Internazionale in the January transfer window following a disappointing spell of form.

Eriksen has been a flop in Italy and has fallen out of favour with Inter boss Antonio Conte, starting just four games this season.

However, Eriksen appears to be clear about where he wants to go next, and that's to a fresh challenge in a new league.

Eriksen apparently sees a return to England as a backward step in his career, so a move to France would be the best-case scenario for him, even if it means having to take a pay cut.

Dybala made bumper offer to stay at Juventus

Following Paulo Dybala's previous claim that he has yet to receive a contract offer, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said the club has in fact made the Argentine a bumper one.

That's according to Tuttosport, which, in contrast to Dybala's version of events, have carried quotes from Agnelli that suggest that not only have the club offered to extend the current contract beyond 2022 but also the offer will make Dybala among "the top 20 best-paid players in Europe."

Agnelli went on to explain that Juve has a "big love" for Dybala and that they see him as their future captain.

Dybala scored his first Serie A goal since July 4 over the weekend, and Agnelli has urged the player to kick on and prove that he is one of the best players in Europe -- and do it at Juventus.

Juventus are four points off the top of the table behind AC Milan.

Tap-ins

-- The Sun believes that West Ham United could land Lyon skipper Marcelo for free next summer after almost shelling out £20m for him in January. The Brazilian centre-back was keen on a move to London earlier this year, but the move fell through. Now he remains keen for a fresh start in the Premier League, and Hammers boss David Moyes appears just as keen to snap him up when his contract expires at the end of the season.

-- Seattle Sounders star midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the club, MLSSoccer.com reported on Monday. Lodeiro, 31, had seven goals and 10 assists in 20 matches this season and finished third in MLS MVP balloting. He helped the Sounders reach the MLS Cup final before losing 3-0 to the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

-- Although Atalanta forward Papu Gomez was earlier linked with a move to MLS, Calciomercato is reporting that Serie A rivals Inter and AC Milan are also keeping tabs on his situation. Gomez suggested on Instagram earlier that his days at Atalanta are numbered, which has sparked a series of rumours about a potential move in January. Neither Milan club has approached Atalanta about a possible fee, but it would appear that contact could be made before the end of the year.